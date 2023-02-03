Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama has ‘got to play better’ against improving Florida
Four days after Alabama held off skidding LSU for its 10th SEC win, the Tide will host one of the conference’s teams on the upswing Wednesday night. Florida comes to Coleman Coliseum sitting alone in sixth place in the SEC at 6-4 and a week removed from knocking off then-No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville. The Gators, under first-year coach Todd Golden, have moved onto the NCAA tournament bubble with a No. 43 NET ranking after sinking as low as No. 80 early in the season.
Alabama among top-25 teams ‘most likely to regress’ in 2023, ESPN analysis states
Alabama will not only have two new coordinators in 2023, Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, but a host of new starters on both sides of the ball. In fact, a statistical analysis conducted by ESPN and published Tuesday shows Alabama is losing the ninth-most 2022 production of any of the 133 teams that will participate in FBS football in 2023.
College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total
After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
Florida Versus Alabama Basketball Preview
With the season getting into crunch time the Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) will enter one of their most difficult games of the season heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the undefeated in league play Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC). Right now the Gators find themselves on the outside looking...
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
Alabama 5-star’s reaction to Kevin Steele return will hype up fans
Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports). “Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the...
Breakers will play 6 USFL games in Birmingham in 2023
The New Orleans Breakers will play six games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham during the 2023 USFL season. Last year, the USFL staged its entire 40-game regular season in Birmingham. This year, the USFL has spread its eight teams across four hubs, with Birmingham retaining the Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
Stallions’ 2023 USFL schedule features 6 games in Birmingham
After winning the USFL championship in the 2022 season, the Birmingham Stallions will kick off the 2023 season with a home game against the New Jersey Generals on April 15. The contest against New Jersey will be the first of six regular-season games at Protective Stadium for the Stallions. Last...
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
Former NFL player Reggie Torbor to lead Brasfield & Gorrie subsidiary Pylon Building
Birmingham’s Brasfield & Gorrie has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Magic City area. Pylon Building Group launched in January as a full-service general construction company, and work is already underway on its first project - a restaurant within the Red Mountain Theatre campus. The company is helmed by...
Kevin Steele Leaving Miami, Rejoining Nick Saban at Alabama
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele returning to Nick Saban and Alabama.
Girls area tournament roundup: Late run spurs Minor to victory over Homewood
Minor’s Nailah Mayes hit a driving layup in the final minute and completed the three-point play with the ensuing free throw to cap a 17-7 fourth quarter run in the 47-42 victory over Homewood in Class 6A, Area 9 girls action. Minor (15-9) advanced to the area title game...
6 must-try dishes in Alabama’s Black Belt
From Greensboro to Eufaula, and several towns in between, off-the-beaten-path restaurant gems are scattered all throughout Alabama’s Black Belt. It’s hard to chose our favorites, but from our statewide collection of 68 must-try Alabama dishes, we have selected six delicacies that you should eat when you’re traveling through that part of the state.
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Feb 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new additions to American Village in Montevallo. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. American Village — Independence Hall. Project: American Village —...
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
