Four days after Alabama held off skidding LSU for its 10th SEC win, the Tide will host one of the conference’s teams on the upswing Wednesday night. Florida comes to Coleman Coliseum sitting alone in sixth place in the SEC at 6-4 and a week removed from knocking off then-No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville. The Gators, under first-year coach Todd Golden, have moved onto the NCAA tournament bubble with a No. 43 NET ranking after sinking as low as No. 80 early in the season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO