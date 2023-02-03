ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama has ‘got to play better’ against improving Florida

Four days after Alabama held off skidding LSU for its 10th SEC win, the Tide will host one of the conference’s teams on the upswing Wednesday night. Florida comes to Coleman Coliseum sitting alone in sixth place in the SEC at 6-4 and a week removed from knocking off then-No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville. The Gators, under first-year coach Todd Golden, have moved onto the NCAA tournament bubble with a No. 43 NET ranking after sinking as low as No. 80 early in the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Alabama Basketball Preview

With the season getting into crunch time the Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) will enter one of their most difficult games of the season heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the undefeated in league play Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC). Right now the Gators find themselves on the outside looking...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

Breakers will play 6 USFL games in Birmingham in 2023

The New Orleans Breakers will play six games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham during the 2023 USFL season. Last year, the USFL staged its entire 40-game regular season in Birmingham. This year, the USFL has spread its eight teams across four hubs, with Birmingham retaining the Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 must-try dishes in Alabama’s Black Belt

From Greensboro to Eufaula, and several towns in between, off-the-beaten-path restaurant gems are scattered all throughout Alabama’s Black Belt. It’s hard to chose our favorites, but from our statewide collection of 68 must-try Alabama dishes, we have selected six delicacies that you should eat when you’re traveling through that part of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Feb 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new additions to American Village in Montevallo. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. American Village — Independence Hall. Project: American Village —...
MONTEVALLO, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy