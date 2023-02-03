STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m., “Turning Lawns into Meadows.” In this online class, landscape architect Owen Wormser will discuss the effect that lawns and meadows have on the environment. An area the size of Washington State is presently mowed turf in the United States. This makes lawns the largest irrigated “crop” in the country, and the adverse impact of their ecological footprint is staggering. Meadows offer the opposite effect, providing myriad ecological benefits including ongoing sequestering of carbon and significantly increased biological diversity. Meadows are more affordable than lawns, and with the right know-how they’re long-lasting, low-maintenance and very beautiful. Owen will discuss the benefits of native meadows, explain how to create thriving meadowscapes, and share strategies drawn from research and over 20 years of experience. Cost $15 members, $20 nonmembers; Friday, Feb. 18, 5 to 6 p.m., “26th annual Winter Lecture: Discovering Tokachi.” Berkshire Botanical Garden presents their 26th annual Winter Lecture. Midori Shintani, head gardener of Tokachi Millennium Forest, who will introduce Tokachi, which has inspired a unique modern garden movement in Japan. Midori will share how she and her team have nurtured the native forests and cultivated garden areas through the seasons. She will also explain how her gardening methods are rooted in the accumulated wisdom of the ancient Japanese belief of mother culture, and how she has built a solid partnership with garden designer Dan Pearson and her garden team. Cost is $30 members, $35 nonmembers..For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO