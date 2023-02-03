Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Owl Shop building in downtown Worcester sold to developer
The former home of a tobacco store in downtown Worcester has been sold to a local real estate developer. Worcester-based Markopoulos Development is the new owner of the four-story building, located at 416 Main St. The building previously housed the Owl Shop tobacco store. “We are excited to bring this...
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Rick’s Place thanks Danceathon in Westfield for support (Letters)
On behalf of Rick’s Place, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon and the Westfield community for their support during last weekend’s successful dance event. A special thank-you goes to the dedicated volunteers who made the event possible and to the exceptional youth leaders who worked tirelessly from start to finish.
West Springfield is looking spry as it nears 250 (Editorial)
That’s why West Springfield is already gearing up for its 2024 anniversary celebration with plans for a variety of events that will spotlight a community with a city form of government, complete with mayor, but which calls itself a town. In truth, it is both. West Springfield’s population of...
Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000
Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Southwick removes income limit from tax abatement for senior volunteers
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted unanimously Monday evening to eliminate the income limit for the Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program in Southwick, at the request of the Senior Center director. The program allows Southwick residents aged 60 and up to work a limited number of hours each year...
MassLive.com
Did poor data analysis mislead Northampton’s council on cannabis?
The premise seemed simple: the city of Northampton had about a dozen dispensaries, far more than any other community in Hampshire County and among the most of anywhere in the state. And data collected from across the county appeared to show the city’s teenagers — banned by state law from buying cannabis at recreational dispensaries — were starting to use cannabis at a higher rate than their peers in towns with fewer pot shops.
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $330,000
Adeliris Gualdarrama and Isaac Herrera bought the property at 150 Beaverbrook Parkway, Worcester, from Rafael Leon on Jan. 19, 2023, for $330,000 which works out to $330 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield and Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000
Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Developers withdraw zone change petition for upscale apartments in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Pyramid Company of Holyoke Inc. and Sterling Developers withdrew their zone change application for a 17.6-acre parcel they considered for an apartment complex before the Town Council was set to vote on the matter on Monday evening. The effort to rezone 711 Whitney Ave. has...
Worcester Police Officials Union asks for delay to start of body camera program
Worcester Police Officials Union President Rick Cipro called for the Worcester Police Department to delay the start of a body-worn camera program that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. Cipro said that while the union is not against the program, the...
Condominium in Worcester sells for $442,000
Carol Donnelly and James Donnelly bought the property at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from E Roth T Rita on Jan. 17, 2023, for $442,000 which represents a price per square foot of $168. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. A...
Garden Notes: Feb. 8, 2023
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m., “Turning Lawns into Meadows.” In this online class, landscape architect Owen Wormser will discuss the effect that lawns and meadows have on the environment. An area the size of Washington State is presently mowed turf in the United States. This makes lawns the largest irrigated “crop” in the country, and the adverse impact of their ecological footprint is staggering. Meadows offer the opposite effect, providing myriad ecological benefits including ongoing sequestering of carbon and significantly increased biological diversity. Meadows are more affordable than lawns, and with the right know-how they’re long-lasting, low-maintenance and very beautiful. Owen will discuss the benefits of native meadows, explain how to create thriving meadowscapes, and share strategies drawn from research and over 20 years of experience. Cost $15 members, $20 nonmembers; Friday, Feb. 18, 5 to 6 p.m., “26th annual Winter Lecture: Discovering Tokachi.” Berkshire Botanical Garden presents their 26th annual Winter Lecture. Midori Shintani, head gardener of Tokachi Millennium Forest, who will introduce Tokachi, which has inspired a unique modern garden movement in Japan. Midori will share how she and her team have nurtured the native forests and cultivated garden areas through the seasons. She will also explain how her gardening methods are rooted in the accumulated wisdom of the ancient Japanese belief of mother culture, and how she has built a solid partnership with garden designer Dan Pearson and her garden team. Cost is $30 members, $35 nonmembers..For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected
SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
‘I am just helpless’: Turkish community in Western Massachusetts channels anguish into collecting aid for earthquake-shaken home
Halil Kuzu takes some comfort that he was able to get his parents and siblings on the phone briefly after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook their shared hometown of Kahramanmaras to its core, but just before a 7.5 magnitude aftershock severed all but the most rudimentary communications. “I am...
Springfield rail car maker CRRC accuses ex-employee of stealing documents
A former employee of Springfield’s CRRC train car manufacturing plant is accused in a civil lawsuit of downloading and sharing sensitive company documents after leaving the Chinese-owned company earlier this year. In a civil complaint filed in Hampden Superior Court on Jan. 18, CRRC accuses Robert Tozian of having...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000
Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
‘Alice@Wonderland,’ update on classic tale, on stage this week at Westfield Middle School
WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School students will give a modern take on the story of “Alice in Wonderland” on stage this Friday and Saturday. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. both Feb. 10 and 11 on “Alice@Wonderland: The Musical,” with book by Jonathan Yukich, music by Bill Francoeur, and lyrics by Scott DeTurk with additional lyrics by Bill Francoeur, remains fairly faithful to Lewis Carroll’s original tale, with a modern edge.
Live Wire: Diana Krall to play Northampton in August
Diana Krall will play the Pines Theater in Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammys, 10 Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums.
