Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Owl Shop building in downtown Worcester sold to developer

The former home of a tobacco store in downtown Worcester has been sold to a local real estate developer. Worcester-based Markopoulos Development is the new owner of the four-story building, located at 416 Main St. The building previously housed the Owl Shop tobacco store. “We are excited to bring this...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Rick’s Place thanks Danceathon in Westfield for support (Letters)

On behalf of Rick’s Place, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon and the Westfield community for their support during last weekend’s successful dance event. A special thank-you goes to the dedicated volunteers who made the event possible and to the exceptional youth leaders who worked tirelessly from start to finish.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Hadley for $675,000

Maureen Humpage and Arielle Jessop humpage acquired the property at 8 Sunrise Drive, Hadley, from Mark Lively and Collyn Lively on Jan. 20, 2023, for $675,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Did poor data analysis mislead Northampton’s council on cannabis?

The premise seemed simple: the city of Northampton had about a dozen dispensaries, far more than any other community in Hampshire County and among the most of anywhere in the state. And data collected from across the county appeared to show the city’s teenagers — banned by state law from buying cannabis at recreational dispensaries — were starting to use cannabis at a higher rate than their peers in towns with fewer pot shops.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Worcester for $330,000

Adeliris Gualdarrama and Isaac Herrera bought the property at 150 Beaverbrook Parkway, Worcester, from Rafael Leon on Jan. 19, 2023, for $330,000 which works out to $330 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $442,000

Carol Donnelly and James Donnelly bought the property at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from E Roth T Rita on Jan. 17, 2023, for $442,000 which represents a price per square foot of $168. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. A...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Feb. 8, 2023

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m., “Turning Lawns into Meadows.” In this online class, landscape architect Owen Wormser will discuss the effect that lawns and meadows have on the environment. An area the size of Washington State is presently mowed turf in the United States. This makes lawns the largest irrigated “crop” in the country, and the adverse impact of their ecological footprint is staggering. Meadows offer the opposite effect, providing myriad ecological benefits including ongoing sequestering of carbon and significantly increased biological diversity. Meadows are more affordable than lawns, and with the right know-how they’re long-lasting, low-maintenance and very beautiful. Owen will discuss the benefits of native meadows, explain how to create thriving meadowscapes, and share strategies drawn from research and over 20 years of experience. Cost $15 members, $20 nonmembers; Friday, Feb. 18, 5 to 6 p.m., “26th annual Winter Lecture: Discovering Tokachi.” Berkshire Botanical Garden presents their 26th annual Winter Lecture. Midori Shintani, head gardener of Tokachi Millennium Forest, who will introduce Tokachi, which has inspired a unique modern garden movement in Japan. Midori will share how she and her team have nurtured the native forests and cultivated garden areas through the seasons. She will also explain how her gardening methods are rooted in the accumulated wisdom of the ancient Japanese belief of mother culture, and how she has built a solid partnership with garden designer Dan Pearson and her garden team. Cost is $30 members, $35 nonmembers..For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield mayoral candidate Jesse Lederman plans to focus on neighborhood quality, re-envision economic development if elected

SPRINGFIELD — Addressing issues around the neighborhood quality of life, re-envisioning economic development opportunities for working families and developing an education system that benefits both students and educators are a few of the goals Jesse Lederman said he plans to address if elected as Springfield’s next mayor. Lederman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000

Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

‘Alice@Wonderland,’ update on classic tale, on stage this week at Westfield Middle School

WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School students will give a modern take on the story of “Alice in Wonderland” on stage this Friday and Saturday. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. both Feb. 10 and 11 on “Alice@Wonderland: The Musical,” with book by Jonathan Yukich, music by Bill Francoeur, and lyrics by Scott DeTurk with additional lyrics by Bill Francoeur, remains fairly faithful to Lewis Carroll’s original tale, with a modern edge.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Diana Krall to play Northampton in August

Diana Krall will play the Pines Theater in Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammys, 10 Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
