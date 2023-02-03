ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved …. The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?

Operation Love Drop to hand out hygiene Valentine’s …. The local charity event is planning to donate over a hundred personal hygiene baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Mother...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman used victim’s gun to shoot at them, arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a shooting Sunday night. Police say they responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female with a handgun. Investigators determined...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different

The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
SHREVEPORT, LA

