Name the cougar that was captured in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Remember the cougar that made its way from Nebraska to Illinois? Now you have a chance to name him. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center says the "Nebraska/Springfield" cougar that was placed in their care in November needs a name. You can be a part of...
Man killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is dead after he was shot on Monday night. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street about a person who had been shot. When police arrived they found Cameron K. Taylor,...
District 186 exploring new ways to address mental health in school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is exploring some new ways to address the mental health of students in school. At Monday's school board meeting the superintendent, Jennifer Gill, brought up for discussion a proposed yoga pilot program for students and staff. Gill said it could be a way...
Ameren customers could soon see an increase in their gas and electric bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois customers could be seeing an increase in what they pay for electricity and gas. Ameren has announced they have filed plans for gas and electric increases. Ameren Illinois serves over 1.2 million Illinois residents with electric services and 800,000 for natural gas. In...
Virden under boil order
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS) — Virden has a boil order for Crante Street and 249 Mauser Road. The boil order has been in effect since around 10:30 a.m. We will update you when the boil order is lifted.
Canton High School locked down on Friday after active shooter threat
CANTON, Ill. (WICS) — Canton High School was placed on lockdown at 4 p.m. on Friday after the Canton Police Department received a phone call indicating the threat of an active shooter situation at the high school. The Canton Police Department responded to the high school and the other...
Learn how maple syrup is made
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting its annual Maple Syrup Program. The event is at 11 am, noon, and 1 pm, on Feb. 18 at Rock Springs Nature Center. Participants can learn how maple syrup is produced from sap, why spring is the best...
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Massage By Dechele, where self-care is not selfish
Springfield, IL — If Massage By Dechele Spa & Wellness Center isn't on your list to visit for a self-care day, it should be! The Spa and Wellness center just relocated to a bigger location, where owner and massage therapist, Dechele Trammell is serving all walks of life. From Foot Detox to Yoni steams Massage by Dechele caters to all your needs.
New York developer no longer involved with the Wyndham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The New York City developer that had plans to develop the Wyndham Springfield City Centre is no longer involved with the plans for the building. The city has been trying to figure out what to do with the Wyndham City Centre now for months. David...
Change of bond denied for EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The court proceedings for the two EMS workers charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. continued on Monday. In the pre-trial hearing, a change of bond was denied for Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley. Moore Jr. was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after being...
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
Police: U-Haul driver shot another driver on IL-97
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A shooting that happened on Illinois-97 on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital and landed another person behind bars. Around 4:26pm, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorist who had been shot and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area, according to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies assisted in the case.
Felix and Finger to perform during APL Dueling Pianos fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting a Dueling Pianos fundraiser. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 3, at the Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Rte 4, Chatham. Felix and Fingers will be...
