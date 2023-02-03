Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Related
Virginia Beach man accused of hitting Richmond police officer with vehicle
A Virginia Beach man is being accused of hitting a Richmond police officer with a vehicle as authorities were trying to break up an illegal car club gathering on Friday.
Boy who shot Richneck teacher allegedly tried to choke another
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt, and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
'Reckless conduct' | Documents shed new light on Richneck Elementary shooter
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner and her attorney Diane Toscano notified the Newport News School Division of their intent to sue. Zwerner was shot by one of her students on January 6. Two other Richneck parents intend to sue the division as well, based...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach teen charged in car club activity that closed Richmond highway
An arrest has been made in the traffic disruption caused by hundreds of car club members on Lee Bridge Highway in Richmond the night of Feb. 3. Ryan Anderson, 18, of Virginia Beach, faces numerous charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, for his role in the disruption, which was reported to Richmond Police around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
WAVY News 10
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators’ alleged “failure to act” and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January. First grade teache, Abby Zwerner was seriously injured when her student shot her...
Police: Car club member hit officer with car during meet in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after it was reported that the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge were blocked by an illegal car club meet.
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue.
Woman killed in shooting on Aluminum Avenue in Hampton: Police
Around 7:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend’s shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him.
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address
WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.
Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police
Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
Newport News woman found dead in apartment deemed homicide, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.
13newsnow.com
Woman killed in Loxley Road shooting, Portsmouth police say
Portsmouth police are now investigating a shooting that happened on Loxley Road as a homicide. The woman who was shot was identified as 62-year-old Terri Miller.
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
WAVY News 10
Sheriff’s Office: Courtland man dead after being shot during domestic dispute
Sheriff’s Office: Courtland man dead after being …. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury knocked off Booker T. Washington 65-37. Zach Pascal’s journey from ODU to Super Bowl LVII. After being cut from Washington and...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0