Virginia Beach, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Beach teen charged in car club activity that closed Richmond highway

An arrest has been made in the traffic disruption caused by hundreds of car club members on Lee Bridge Highway in Richmond the night of Feb. 3. Ryan Anderson, 18, of Virginia Beach, faces numerous charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, for his role in the disruption, which was reported to Richmond Police around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.
RICHMOND, VA
Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
HAMPTON, VA
19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
NORFOLK, VA
