The Utah Jazz learned a hard lesson this week — never underestimate anyone in the NBA. The Jazz lost on Monday to the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks by the final of 124-111. The Mavs were without Luka Doncic, who remains sidelined with a heel injury, as well as new trade acquisition Kyrie Irving, who was not with the team yet either. But Dallas got huge contributions from rookie Jaden Hardy and third-year Josh Green, who put up 29 points each to lead the Mavs to the big win on the road in Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO