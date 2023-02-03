ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person. Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s charge teen accused of H.S. threats

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of school threats made here in the Midlands. Authorities say the a 15 year old Spring Valley High School student has now been charged in connection to threats made to the River Bluff High School, as well as the Lexington Technology Center.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

