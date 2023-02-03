Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.
A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
wpde.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. The colorful vitamin looking drugs have marijuana laced with fentanyl. The fentanyl makes the drugs even stronger. The authorities say the drugs...
S.C. Dollar General worker helps save 2 kidnapped teens buying snacks
A South Carolina man is facing kidnapping charges after forcing two teenagers into his truck and then letting them out to get snacks.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person. Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
WJCL
Police: South Carolina grandmother arrested after 1-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl
A grandmother in South Carolina has been charged after her 1-year-old grandchild overdosed on fentanyl, according to police. Police in Blacksburg said they were called on Nov. 11, 2022, to a home on W. Clairborne Street for a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Atrium Health Hospital...
wspa.com
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A Greenville County man is charged with murder. Investigators say he beat his elderly mother to death before leaving the state. Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville County man is charged with murder. Investigators say he beat his elderly mother to death before leaving...
Upstate Man charged with his own mother's murder
A suspect is now in custody following a murder at a Greenville apartment complex, Monday night. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Monday night and found a woman dead.
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are investigating a double-homicide after two young men were found dead Tuesday morning. 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found dead in Jenkinsville on Tuesday morning. Deputies say they responded to a home on Marsh Lane,...
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
WYFF4.com
Caretaker of Murdaugh's mother claims Murdaugh lied about amount of time spent with her night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Week three in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began with the jury once again out of the courtroom as Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony on alleged financials in Murdaugh's life leading up to June 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex
A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim was found “unresponsive” when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s charge teen accused of H.S. threats
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of school threats made here in the Midlands. Authorities say the a 15 year old Spring Valley High School student has now been charged in connection to threats made to the River Bluff High School, as well as the Lexington Technology Center.
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
wach.com
Scam Alert: Fake bond payments using Newberry County Sheriff's Office address
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning people of an alleged bond company using the Newberry County Sheriff's Office address to pay bonds for various offenses. Official looking texts would be sent out while asking for payments using various online money transfer apps. The Sheriff's Office...
