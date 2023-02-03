Disney chops prices at $5,000-a-night ‘Star Wars’ hotel panned by guests
The Force is definitely not with them.
Disney slashed prices at its widely-criticized, ultra-expensive “Stars Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, where some rooms have been derided as a “ windowless bunker.”
Billed as an immersive experience where guests can interact with characters from the “Star Wars” franchise, the 100-room hotel requires guests to book a minimum of two nights, priced at about $5,000 per couple and closer to $6,000 for a family of four. The cost of a “tricked out” suite jumps to $20,000 .
But early on, guests complained about the out-of-this-galaxy-priced room rates, food costs and “Star Wars” themed-extras like a private portrait session with photographer.
Anger bubbled up before the hotel opened last March over a promotional video which was eventually scrubbed from Twitter and YouTube. Fans slammed the lodging as subpar and too expensive, with some referring to the hotel as a “ windowless bunker” and a “suburban junior high school built in the mid-1970s.”
“The ‘light saber training’ looks about as exciting as a roadside sobriety test,” one Disney watcher commented on YouTube.
“It’s way too expensive,” another said.
The price of the stay also does not include alcohol — which runs around $13 for beer, $11 and up for wine and $23 for specialty drinks — or any fun “Star Wars”-themed extras. For instance, it costs $99 minimum to hire a photographer for a portrait. If you want to sit at the head of the captain’s table in the Starcruiser’s Crown of Corellia dining room, you’ll need to cough up an extra $30.
CNBC did rave about the interactive experience, saying the “immersion takes on new meaning . ”
As of Friday, only Presidents’ Day and Fourth of July weekend are fully booked . The rest of the calendar is wide open through August, which has the most sold-out days so far this year.
In order to entice guests, the Mouse House is now offering up $700 on a 2-night stay, according to the company’s website . Last November, Disney announced that discounts of up to 30% were being made available to Disney Vacation Club members. But now non-vacation club members can access the discount — a rarity at the House of Mouse.
The biggest discount — $350 per night — is for packaging a Starcruiser stay with additional nights at Disney World’s Beach Club, Grand Floridian or Yacht Club resorts. The offer is valid for stays between Feb. 5 and Sept. 30, although there are some blackout dates.
