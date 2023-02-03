Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Yardbarker
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for one reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.
Yardbarker
The Mavericks' New Projected Starting Lineup Looks Scary
Kyrie Irving being traded to the Dallas Mavericks will most likely be the statement trade of this winter. An All-Star starter being moved for the price that Dallas got him at has to be extremely exciting for the franchise. The team had to give up the 2 players that the...
Yardbarker
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
Yardbarker
New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't been easy for the Golden State Warriors, who started the campaign with big hopes, but as the games went by, their level didn't look like the one from the team that beat everybody to become the 2022 NBA champions. The offseason fight between Jordan Poole...
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
The Owners And Coach Who Didn't Want To Trade Their Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
When it comes to winning NBA Championships, the Los Angeles Lakers have certainly done well in that area. After all, they have the tied-most NBA Championships in the history of the league, with 17 Championship banners hanging in the rafters. The success that the Los Angeles Lakers have achieved has...
Yardbarker
Lakers Discussing Deal That Would Send Russell Westbrook to Jazz
Along with Westbrook, the Lakers would surrender their first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Utah rotation players such as point guard Mike Conley and shooting guard Malik Beasley would be part of the return for Los Angeles. If such a deal were to be consummated, Westbrook would then accept a...
Yardbarker
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Yardbarker
Since Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Traded 7 Players And 3 Future Picks To Acquire Just Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans, And Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks have been a huge topic of discussion as of late, as the team has managed to acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This is generally considered to be a good move for the team, as they could potentially win the championship this season.
Comments / 0