East Rutherford, NJ

Partial wall collapse shuts down part of JFK Boulevard in Jersey City

A partial wall collapse along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City is expected to impact the evening commute with delays between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place. The wall gave away in an abandoned lot, so no one was hurt. It was at the site of what was once an AC Chevrolet dealership. The wall was part of a cement wall leading up to JFK Boulevard that was held in place with supports. The roadway is now shut down in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield

Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

