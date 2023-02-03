Read full article on original website
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? This Morris County bakery brings all the treats
News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due has a sweet morning at Mo'Pweeze Bakery in Denville.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
News 12
Village of Port Chester issues pedestrian alert for sidewalk construction project
Port Chester issued a pedestrian alert as a sidewalk construction project gets underway. The village’s sidewalk construction vendor has begun demolition of the Indian Road sidewalks near King Street along the New York state property located at 562 King St. Residents in the area are advised to keep away...
News 12
Crews battle 2 major fires in Hudson County only 3 miles apart; multiple families displaced
Fire crews fought two major fires in Hudson County this morning, only about 3 miles apart in neighboring towns. A fire happened around 10 a.m. on Bergenline Avenue between 10th and 11th streets in Union City. Firefighters, some on neighboring rooftops, tried to contain the smoke and flames that continued...
Jersey City’s JFK Boulevard expected to reopen Wednesday morning
A portion of a retaining wall underneath the roadway collapsed on Monday, causing some safety concerns.
News 12
Partial wall collapse shuts down part of JFK Boulevard in Jersey City
A partial wall collapse along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City is expected to impact the evening commute with delays between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place. The wall gave away in an abandoned lot, so no one was hurt. It was at the site of what was once an AC Chevrolet dealership. The wall was part of a cement wall leading up to JFK Boulevard that was held in place with supports. The roadway is now shut down in the area.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Norwalk location, two more stores in CT
Employees with embattled retail chain say they are closing the Norwalk, Guilford, and Manchester stores.
Partial wall collapse in Jersey City to impact evening commute
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City will be closed between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place due to a partial wall collapse.
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine performing in Montgomery
Denny Laine will be playing in an intimate “Songs and Stories” acoustic show at the City Winery in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
Hartsdale residents: Water spilling onto highly traveled road causing unsafe conditions
The town is expected to meet with the New York State Department of Transportation regional director commissioner Wednesday to access the situation.
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Police: Person fatally struck by train at Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn
A person was struck by a train at the Jay Street station early Tuesday morning in Downtown Brooklyn, police say.
Verizon wants to expand service in Orange County with new tower. Monroe residents have concerns
The telecom giant is trying to get clearance to build it off Strauss Lane in Monroe. It would need approval from the town’s Planning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward.
Paramus police: Car strikes school bus carrying 23 students; driver charged
No one was hurt. Police say the driver of the car ran a red light and hit the bus.
15 families displaced after Bergenline Avenue fire in West New York
Firefighters are working to put out several buildings that are up in flames Wednesday morning in West New York.
News 12
Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield
Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
Police: Two injured in shooting outside McDonald’s in University Heights
A double shooting outside a McDonald’s in University Heights Monday night has left two people injured.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
