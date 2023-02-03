ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street in Hazleton.

Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County

Investigators say they noticed the driver, an 18-year-old man from West Hazleton, committing “criminal activity” and troopers requested for the car to be searched.

Inside the car, police found 14 grams of marijuana and four milligrams of THC oil. The teen was arrested and taken to the PSP Hazleton unit.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Comments / 51

Drunk King Joe
4d ago

Told ya's weed will NEVER be Legal in Pennsylvania...The Police and justice system makes good money on locking people up on marijuana charges..only way is if your Disabled or something else from a doctor!!

Jennifer Cunningham
5d ago

seriously weed? he probably has his weed card which makes it legal to carry 14 grams and have oil....js🤷‍♀️

Chris Szymanski
4d ago

Listen, Cops are power corrupt and think they are above the law...I have met great cops, worked with awesome cops, but now a days, they are Napoleon complex individuals that rarely show compassion and caring...not all, but a lot...Question them and report them....And as a side note, When police give a citation, 40-50% of that money goes back to their police department so they can bump up their budget...Go check it out...I believe this is a direct conflict of interest...Police departments have quotas for tickets because it generates them money...Not my opinion, FACT!!

