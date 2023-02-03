Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street in Hazleton.

Investigators say they noticed the driver, an 18-year-old man from West Hazleton, committing “criminal activity” and troopers requested for the car to be searched.

Inside the car, police found 14 grams of marijuana and four milligrams of THC oil. The teen was arrested and taken to the PSP Hazleton unit.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.

