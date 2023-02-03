The Last of Us is a very faithful TV adaptation of the popular games. But the longer it goes — and we’re up to Episode 4 this week — the more it begins to diverge in small but important ways from the games. This week we learn that Joel has a weakness; he doesn’t hear very well on his right side. This is one of the few parts of show that is totally new, and it’s important for a few reasons. For one thing, it turns Joel into a more flawed, human figure, especially compared to the guy in the games who can get shot and stabbed and hurt and then is back to normal with a quick health kit. And when we learn that Joel’s hearing was destroyed not by getting shot but by years of shooting others with his own gun, we see how Joel’s brutal life has hurt him physically as well as emotionally.

