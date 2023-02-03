KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harrison Butker has had quite the education on the road to Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who nailed the 45-yard game-winning kick with three seconds left in the AFC title game, has surely regained the rhythm thrown so out of whack after he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 1. He’s been perfect in the playoffs, including 5-for-5 on field goals. But it wasn’t too long ago when Butker was cast as a major postseason question mark after his worst regular season was stained by a career-high six missed field goals.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO