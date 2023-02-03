Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Marconews.com
Chiefs, Eagles are in Super Bowl 57. Here are the moves that helped them get there.
The last time the Super Bowl 57-bound Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced each other was during the second month of the 2021 season. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a 42-30 win, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 387 yards with two touchdowns as three other touchdowns were taken off the board due to penalties.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Marconews.com
Pro Bowl Games winners and losers: Peyton Manning goes all in, but format needs some work
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events. This included minigames like a “Move the Chains” event that involved players pulling a 2,000-pound sled, a “Best Catch” event that pitted Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown going against Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, a “Gridiron Gauntlet” that was like an obstacle course, and three flag football games.
Marconews.com
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes embrace historic moment. Lessons from Super Bowl Opening Night.
PHOENIX — Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix was bustling for Super Bowl Opening Night. Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs jerseys were well represented in the arena. The Eagles were introduced first and they were greeted by a thunderous ovation. Eagles players were interviewed on the floor of the...
Marconews.com
'I got emotional': Historic milestone of Super Bowl 57 is not lost on Doug Williams
As he watched the drama unfold during the final minute of the AFC championship game on the big screen, alone in the basement of his home in Chantilly, Virginia, Doug Williams might have been as moved as the most passionate fans in the Chiefs Kingdom. After the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Marconews.com
Dick Vermeil coached the Eagles and Chiefs ... and he won't pick a Super Bowl 57 winner
Dick Vermeil led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. He also finished his Hall of Fame career coaching the Kansas City Chiefs. So, in what direction is Vermeil’s allegiance flowing for Super Bowl 57?. “I’ve put in my frame of mind right now, philosophically,...
Marconews.com
Jalen Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during flag football at the Pro Bowl
Even though the Pro Bowl Games have switched to a flag football format, that didn't stop Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey from getting in a big hit on Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. While playing on defense for the NFC team, Ramsey saw the prime opportunity to make a...
Marconews.com
Jalen Hurts would 'just leave everybody in the dust': When Eagles first knew QB would be great
PHILADELPHIA − Dallas Goedert couldn't believe what he was seeing. It was training camp in the summer of 2020, and it was a little more than a year after the Eagles committed to Carson Wentz as the franchise quarterback, with a then-record $108 million guaranteed over four years. But...
Marconews.com
Ravens reportedly interview Georgia OC Todd Monken a second time for vacant OC position
The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman decided to part ways after four years together. Both sides move on, and Baltimore is apparently looking to narrow down their candidate list for Roman's replacement on their coaching staff. This week, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the Ravens interviewed Georgia...
Marconews.com
After career-worst season, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker finding his groove at perfect time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harrison Butker has had quite the education on the road to Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who nailed the 45-yard game-winning kick with three seconds left in the AFC title game, has surely regained the rhythm thrown so out of whack after he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 1. He’s been perfect in the playoffs, including 5-for-5 on field goals. But it wasn’t too long ago when Butker was cast as a major postseason question mark after his worst regular season was stained by a career-high six missed field goals.
Marconews.com
NFL leaves fans guessing in double dose of Super Bowl 57 commercial teasers
The NFL has fans wondering what's what in the first round of teasers released during the AFC and NFC championships, with each 15-second spot heavy on athletic star-power and light on details. Pittsburgh Steelers' Cam Heyward and Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson appear in the first teaser disguised as bellhops, mysterious...
Marconews.com
Super Bowl 57 national anthem singer: Who will perform before Chiefs vs. Eagles?
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Stapleton, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will perform alongside actor Troy Kotsur on the biggest stage. Kotsur is an Arizona native and is known for his Oscar-winning performance in the movie "CODA." Kotsur will present the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL).
Marconews.com
Despite criticism, Mets owner Steve Cohen won't apologize for being 'all-in' on winning
When he bought the New York Mets two years ago, Steve Cohen represented a glimmer of hope for the team's fans, who'd become accustomed to – and disgusted with – the penny-pinching ways of the previous ownership group. He's more than lived up to those high expectations, spending...
