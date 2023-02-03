ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs, Eagles are in Super Bowl 57. Here are the moves that helped them get there.

The last time the Super Bowl 57-bound Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced each other was during the second month of the 2021 season. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a 42-30 win, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 387 yards with two touchdowns as three other touchdowns were taken off the board due to penalties.
Pro Bowl Games winners and losers: Peyton Manning goes all in, but format needs some work

The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events. This included minigames like a “Move the Chains” event that involved players pulling a 2,000-pound sled, a “Best Catch” event that pitted Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown going against Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, a “Gridiron Gauntlet” that was like an obstacle course, and three flag football games.
After career-worst season, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker finding his groove at perfect time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harrison Butker has had quite the education on the road to Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who nailed the 45-yard game-winning kick with three seconds left in the AFC title game, has surely regained the rhythm thrown so out of whack after he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 1. He’s been perfect in the playoffs, including 5-for-5 on field goals. But it wasn’t too long ago when Butker was cast as a major postseason question mark after his worst regular season was stained by a career-high six missed field goals.
NFL leaves fans guessing in double dose of Super Bowl 57 commercial teasers

The NFL has fans wondering what's what in the first round of teasers released during the AFC and NFC championships, with each 15-second spot heavy on athletic star-power and light on details. Pittsburgh Steelers' Cam Heyward and Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson appear in the first teaser disguised as bellhops, mysterious...
Super Bowl 57 national anthem singer: Who will perform before Chiefs vs. Eagles?

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Stapleton, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will perform alongside actor Troy Kotsur on the biggest stage. Kotsur is an Arizona native and is known for his Oscar-winning performance in the movie "CODA." Kotsur will present the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL).
