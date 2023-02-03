Mother arrested in connection to 2-year-old son’s death
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a Stamford park last month, has been arrested in connection to his death.
Stamford police arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos after her son, Liam Rivera, was found buried in Cummings Park on January 2, 2023.
Rivera-Santos was charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons. She is being held on a $1 million bond.Stamford father named suspect in death of 2-year-old found buried in park
The child’s father, Edgar Ismaleh-Gomez, was named a suspect in this case. He is currently in the Department of Corrections custody for a violation of probation arrest.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 5