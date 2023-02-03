ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother arrested in connection to 2-year-old son’s death

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a Stamford park last month, has been arrested in connection to his death.

Stamford police arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos after her son, Liam Rivera, was found buried in Cummings Park on January 2, 2023.

Rivera-Santos was charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Stamford father named suspect in death of 2-year-old found buried in park

The child’s father, Edgar Ismaleh-Gomez, was named a suspect in this case. He is currently in the Department of Corrections custody for a violation of probation arrest.

