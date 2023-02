Clear skies tonight will give Oklahomans a great once-in-a-lifetime view of an astronomical event.

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club is set to gather at around 7 p.m. near Windsurfer's Point on the northeast corner of Lake Hefner to view Comet C/2022 E-3.

The comet was first discovered last year around the orbit of Jupiter, and scientists said the orbital path shows it only visits the inner solar system once every 50,000 years.