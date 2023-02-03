ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

These Texas cities are the best cities for dating on a budget in 2023

DALLAS (KDAF) – The new year brings new goals whether it’s financial, jobs, or your dating life, but it can be hard to keep up with them. One of the hardest combinations of goals to maintain is to save money, while at the same time focusing on your dating life and getting back out there. However, it is hard but not impossible.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

North Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win

DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”
FARMERSVILLE, TX
CW33

Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit

DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy