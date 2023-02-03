Read full article on original website
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time. Table for two? Yes, it’s time...
Lone Star Love: These Texas cities ranked among 2023’s best places for Valentine’s Day
Looking for love, or already found it? Good for you, but don't forget, Valentine's Day is almost here and reservations are being booked like no other.
These Texas cities are the best cities for dating on a budget in 2023
DALLAS (KDAF) – The new year brings new goals whether it’s financial, jobs, or your dating life, but it can be hard to keep up with them. One of the hardest combinations of goals to maintain is to save money, while at the same time focusing on your dating life and getting back out there. However, it is hard but not impossible.
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
These Texas shops are serving up the best frozen yogurt in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever it’s a hot day, or if you’re in the need of a sweet treat, there’s one cold snack that will always satisfy and that’s the humble yet outrageously delicious, frozen yogurt. We’re talking Fro-Yo on Monday, February 6 as it is...
These are the best, most romantic restaurants around Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day? Well, if you need some help, reservations at some of the most romantic food spots around Dallas could do the trick. It’s always a good idea to take out your significant other to a candlelit dinner...
Fur-tographers & Dog Runners: How to help Dallas Animal Services save more pets by volunteering
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t have a cat or dog of your own, we found a way for you to get some one-on-one time with those animals. Inside DFW checked out Dallas Animal Services, which is one of the highest intake shelters in the country and they need our help.
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
From driveway brewing to becoming one of Dallas’ top spots for brews & food: On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
We love some good food and even better brews over here at CW33 and On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving up plenty of food to complement the insane amount of beer you can try.
You have to try this Dallas eatery that makes Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist
How about a little Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist? Surely, you can't say no to that.
Dallas ranked the 3rd best city in the country for football fans: Study finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football has taken over as the most popular sport in the country in terms of its fans and how crazy the sport makes people from Friday to Sunday during the fall. With football season officially coming to an end on Super Bowl Sunday, WalletHub conducted a...
North Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”
Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
North Texas eatery & other Texas restaurants ranked among top romantic spots in America
It's about time to dust off your nice digs for some romance with the person you love the most as Valentine's Day is approaching ever-so quickly, but you need to get reservations ASAP.
Bottoms up North Texas: Which alcohol is the best value for your money?
They call themselves liquid evangelists and we wanted to learn what's good when it comes to wine and spirits. In Victory Park, we're getting some advice for your next party, and the question we want to answer is this, which alcohol is the best value for your money?
Got beef? Here’s where more Portillo’s locations opening up in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – What’s life without another location serving up some Chicago-style hot dogs, beef, burgers, and more? Portillo’s is setting up some more shops around North Texas for your dining pleasure. First, it was the beef bus and then, it was the grand opening of the...
Get a better night’s sleep by way of a better pillow from Dallas’ The Pillow Bar
DALLAS (KDAF) – Did you know that how you wake up from your sleep showcases what type of sleeper you are? For example, if you wake up on your side, you need a specific pillow for your specific sleep type. Everyone has experienced a bad night’s sleep, some more...
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
