Samsung Unveiled Its Galaxy S23 Smartphones and Instagram's Co-Founders Launched an AI-Curated News App in This Week's Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry learned that Meta had lost $4.3 billion USD during Q4 2022, which was attributed to the company’s metaverse and VR divisions. While the metaverse has always been imagined as a major investment for the company that wouldn’t necessarily pay off in the immediate future, the net loss came as a surprise to many.
Spotify hits 205 million premium subscribers, but financial losses swell

In brief: Spotify's premium subscriber base continues to swell but so do the financial losses. In its just-released fourth quarter 2022 report, Spotify said it now has 205 million premium (paying) subscribers. That's up from 180 million premium subs in the year-ago quarter – a 14 percent increase – and 195 million in the third quarter.
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle

Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Sketchy Google Play store reward apps accrue over 20 million downloads

In brief: Nothing will come of nothing, wrote Shakespeare, and that's especially true of suspicious Android applications that claim to let users earn money. These activity-tracking applications have been downloaded over 20 million times, yet actually getting any payments from them is nigh-on impossible.
Samsung unveils the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7, its first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor

What just happened? Samsung has unveiled the next product in its expanding Odyssey Neo range, one that straddles the line between monitor and smart TV. The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) offers a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and is the company's first flat Mini-LED model.
Logitech's Project Ghost is a video chat booth designed to simulate in-person conversations

Editor's take: Logitech is working on an elaborate video conferencing project designed to simulate what it's like to have an in-person conversation with someone far away. The tech sounds interesting enough but will it find traction when we already have devices like webcams and smartphones that can offer a similar experience for far less money?
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores

The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
WhatsApp voice status rolls out to users globally

If you love to see new features on apps, the new WhatsApp voice status feature will catch your attention. This feature was teased to the WhatsApp global audience a few weeks ago. Now it is rolling out for usage and will help spice up how people interact with their friends by using WhatsApp.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot

Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Sapphire Rapids 56-core Xeon workstation CPU is 47% faster than its predecessor

In a nutshell: A benchmark of the upcoming 56-core Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPU was seen flexing its muscles in Geekbench. The chip achieved a multi-threaded score that is 47% higher than Intel's current Xeon Workstation flagship, the 32-core W-3375.
The Internet Archive is counting on your love of math with its new calculator emulators

In a nutshell: The Internet Archive has added a new family of emulation to its ever-growing repository of antiquated technology. The Calculator Drawer is a new collection of simple and graphing calculators that have been emulated in MAME, a free and open-source emulator first released in 1997. The assortment of adding machines have an additional clickable graphical layer enabled by the MAME Artwork System so you can interact with them as if they were right in front of you.
Microsoft one ups Google with surprise AI event later today!

Take a seat. Microsoft and Google's new AI war is just starting. Microsoft is holding a press conference later today, and ChatGPT announcements are very much on the cards. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also in Redmond for the event. We might finally see Microsoft announce ChatGPT integration for Bing.
