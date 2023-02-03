Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Samsung Unveiled Its Galaxy S23 Smartphones and Instagram’s Co-Founders Launched an AI-Curated News App in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry learned that Meta had lost $4.3 billion USD during Q4 2022, which was attributed to the company’s metaverse and VR divisions. While the metaverse has always been imagined as a major investment for the company that wouldn’t necessarily pay off in the immediate future, the net loss came as a surprise to many.
When Does Netflix Password Sharing End? Netflix’s New Policy Changes 2023 Explained
Netflix is welcoming the new year with some big changes. The streaming giant brought some unwelcome news earlier this week when reports emerged that they would be cracking down on password sharing for real by implementing new guidelines. The new rules essentially block anyone outside of a single household from...
Spotify hits 205 million premium subscribers, but financial losses swell
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Spotify's premium subscriber base continues to swell but so do the financial losses. In its just-released fourth quarter 2022 report, Spotify said it now has 205 million premium (paying) subscribers. That's up from 180 million premium subs in the year-ago quarter – a 14 percent increase – and 195 million in the third quarter.
Daily Crunch: Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location
Why, hello there, wonderful humans, wherever you are! Come to think of it, we bet there’s probably a bunch of AIs reading this newsletter too. So, hello, you kindhearted and beautiful AIs as well. We’re kicking off Black History Month in style by reading Oprah’s 31 Black History facts...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Sketchy Google Play store reward apps accrue over 20 million downloads
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Nothing will come of nothing, wrote Shakespeare, and that's especially true of suspicious Android applications that claim to let users earn money. These activity-tracking applications have been downloaded over 20 million times, yet actually getting any payments from them is nigh-on impossible.
Samsung unveils the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7, its first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Samsung has unveiled the next product in its expanding Odyssey Neo range, one that straddles the line between monitor and smart TV. The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) offers a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and is the company's first flat Mini-LED model.
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Logitech's Project Ghost is a video chat booth designed to simulate in-person conversations
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: Logitech is working on an elaborate video conferencing project designed to simulate what it's like to have an in-person conversation with someone far away. The tech sounds interesting enough but will it find traction when we already have devices like webcams and smartphones that can offer a similar experience for far less money?
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
WhatsApp voice status rolls out to users globally
If you love to see new features on apps, the new WhatsApp voice status feature will catch your attention. This feature was teased to the WhatsApp global audience a few weeks ago. Now it is rolling out for usage and will help spice up how people interact with their friends by using WhatsApp.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Sapphire Rapids 56-core Xeon workstation CPU is 47% faster than its predecessor
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: A benchmark of the upcoming 56-core Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPU was seen flexing its muscles in Geekbench. The chip achieved a multi-threaded score that is 47% higher than Intel's current Xeon Workstation flagship, the 32-core W-3375.
The Internet Archive is counting on your love of math with its new calculator emulators
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: The Internet Archive has added a new family of emulation to its ever-growing repository of antiquated technology. The Calculator Drawer is a new collection of simple and graphing calculators that have been emulated in MAME, a free and open-source emulator first released in 1997. The assortment of adding machines have an additional clickable graphical layer enabled by the MAME Artwork System so you can interact with them as if they were right in front of you.
Microsoft one ups Google with surprise AI event later today!
Take a seat. Microsoft and Google's new AI war is just starting. Microsoft is holding a press conference later today, and ChatGPT announcements are very much on the cards. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also in Redmond for the event. We might finally see Microsoft announce ChatGPT integration for Bing.
