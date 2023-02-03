ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIA lists new criteria for prospective F1 teams

Several automakers have shown renewed interest in joining Formula 1 as the sport ratchets up its sustainability focus while growing its audience in new regions, particularly in the U.S., which will host three races in 2023. Audi is already confirmed to enter as a constructor via a partnership with existing...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica supercars mark end of pure V-12 era

Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker’s last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned. The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based...
US-built 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van revealed

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been a long-time favorite for commercial customers around the world, and the U.S. has been the number two market behind Germany, with local sales averaging about 30,000 units annually. However, despite decent demand for the full-size light van here, the U.S. misses out on the electric...
Gymkhana 12 upped the risk factor because of Travis Pastrana

With “Gymkhana 2022,” rally driver Travis Pastrana attempted stunts never before seen in the gymkhana series—increasing the potential for something to go wrong. Subaru of America’s “Launch Control” YouTube show is doing a three-part behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the latest gymkhana installment, called “Road to Gymkhana.” This third episode (all three were filmed before the death of gymkhana creator Ken Block) shows how much nail-biting was going on during filming.
