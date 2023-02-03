ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Fatal drug overdoses down in NJ, first time in a decade

Last year, New Jersey recorded the first year-over-year decrease in fatal drug overdoses in at least a decade, state records show. Experts attribute the decline to regulatory changes that made treatment more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 2,892 people are suspected to have died from drug use in 2022,...
New Jersey Globe

N.J. chief justice halts civil, divorce trials in six counties due to judicial shortages

Sending a strong message to Gov. Phil Murphy and state senators, the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court suspended civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties because of the high number of judicial vacancies. Stuart Rabner, the chief justice, said that courts in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon,...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ.com

More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination

Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
njbmagazine.com

NJ Hospitals Deliver Award-Winning Services

When it comes to healthcare quality, New Jersey ranks among the best states in the nation. According to a 2022 survey by U.S. News & World Report, New Jersey came in fourth overall, trailing only Hawaii, Massachusetts and Connecticut – with special distinction in the “public health” arena (behind only California).
92.7 WOBM

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
New Jersey 101.5

Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
94.5 PST

Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
NJ.com

NJ.com

