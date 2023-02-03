ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

lee
4d ago

I always found it ironic that these people want to ban books, but seem to overlook what their kids can find on their phones and computers. That stuff can be way worse.

Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board

Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman

A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

‘Clyde’s’ exudes resilience, comedy and power on New Brunswick stage | Review

Playwright Lynn Nottage is a poet of the downtrodden. Whether her focus is prostitutes in a war zone, blue-collar workers vulnerable to corporate greed, a modest seamstress with dreams of love and independence, or even an elephant exploited by poachers, Nottage’s work — winner of two Pulitzer Prizes — is fascinated by the resilience of stubborn and often righteous dignity in the face of oppressive forces.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

North Hunterdon Thrift Shop opens prom section, holds February sale

North Hunterdon Thrift Shop opened its Prom Section this month and all prom shoppers are invited to “come and check out the prom dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry and other cute accessories,” the shop’s lead volunteer Jane Treece said. “Long prom dresses are $12 and short prom dresses are $10,” she added.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson

For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

