lee
4d ago
I always found it ironic that these people want to ban books, but seem to overlook what their kids can find on their phones and computers. That stuff can be way worse.
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board
Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
Huge George Washington mural left in a basement for 50 years is undergoing restoration
While conducting research for her latest book, historian Pat Millen learned about a historic mural titled Washington Crossing the Delaware, which remained stored in a basement for 50 years until being located in 2021. Millen, a founding trustee of the Washington Crossing Park Association, a group that supports the Washington...
Submissions still open for the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival
There’s still time to get your submissions in for the return of the Art House Productions Jersey City Comedy Festival this June. As it stands now, submissions for the festival are open until March 1. The festival has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the...
Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman
A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Flemington DIY to celebrate Black history with community event, art show
Flemington DIY will celebrate Black History Month with a free community event Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature various performances that celebrate Black history, Black resistance, and more. Kindly RSVP to hunterdonantiracism@gmail.com to attend or perform. In March, the arts organization will host Black...
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
Union City students donate thousands of pairs of socks for the homeless
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Roosevelt School in Union City Tuesday donated more than 4,000 pairs of socks to the nearby Palisade Emergency Residence Center (PERC). Some 4,250 pairs of socks were collected during a two-week period for a contest organized by the second grade class at the...
‘Clyde’s’ exudes resilience, comedy and power on New Brunswick stage | Review
Playwright Lynn Nottage is a poet of the downtrodden. Whether her focus is prostitutes in a war zone, blue-collar workers vulnerable to corporate greed, a modest seamstress with dreams of love and independence, or even an elephant exploited by poachers, Nottage’s work — winner of two Pulitzer Prizes — is fascinated by the resilience of stubborn and often righteous dignity in the face of oppressive forces.
$20 million Boulevard East pedestrian safety plan heads to county commissioners
A controversial state and county plan to add safety enhancements, but no real bike lane, to one of Hudson County’s most scenic roadways is expected to be presented for endorsement by the county Board of Commissioners when the body meets Thursday. While the nine-member panel will be voting on...
North Hunterdon Thrift Shop opens prom section, holds February sale
North Hunterdon Thrift Shop opened its Prom Section this month and all prom shoppers are invited to “come and check out the prom dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry and other cute accessories,” the shop’s lead volunteer Jane Treece said. “Long prom dresses are $12 and short prom dresses are $10,” she added.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
Lease deal buys NY Waterway time, but can it find long-term solution for maintenance site?
The New York Waterway refueling and maintenance facility has arguably become the Hudson waterfront’s equivalent of broccoli at the kids table — both Hoboken and Weehawken are saying “no thank you” to the idea of making a long-term commitment. The commuter ferry company that operates between...
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson
For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
