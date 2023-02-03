Read full article on original website
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets
President Joe Biden took swipes at airlines and hotels Wednesday as he called on Congress to limit certain extra charges they impose on consumers. “These unfair fees add up,” he said, speaking just before a meeting of the White House Competition Committee. Biden said Congress should restrict airline seat-assignment...
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Spring Break Busier Than 2022, Woman Roofied at Denver Airport, Weirdest Flight Attendant Requests
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, February 5, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Frontier Airlines Announces $399 Unlimited Flight Summer Pass
In a press release on Tuesday, January 31st, Frontier Airlines announced a new summer unlimited flight pass. The pass is available right away for an “introductory price” of a total of $399 and will be valid for five months from May 2nd, 2023 to September 30th, 2023. The pass will allow travel to both Frontier’s domestic and international destinations.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
One-way tickets for as little as $59 during Southwest Airlines sale
Southwest Airlines announces $59 fare sale just in time for Valentine's Day.
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Southwest Airlines’ systems had a meltdown. Senior living should take note
The airspace shutdown by the Federal Aviation Administration a couple of weeks ago, and Southwest Airlines’ recent nationwide scheduling crisis, are reminders that even the most tightly coordinated industries can face fundamental crises when operations go awry. In Southwest’s case, more than 15,000 flights were delayed over the course...
Majority of workers regret quitting during 'great resignation'
Workers who quit their jobs during the "great resignation" now regret the decision, finding they miss their work friends and a healthy work-life balance.
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
Couple abandons infant at airline check-in counter
A couple is accused of leaving their infant at an Israeli airport and trying to board a plane after being told their baby would need a ticket to board the flight.
msn.com
How to Survive a Long Haul Flight According to a Flight Attendant
If you’re going on a long-haul flight in the near future, it most likely means you’re going somewhere pretty exciting. If only you didn’t have to do the actual flight part, though. Being stuck in a metal tube for hours on end at 40,000 feet in the sky with hundreds of other people can sure make those flights tiring and challenging. Flight attendants work these long-haul flights day in and day out, so they have to figure out ways to survive them; otherwise, they really take a toll.
Hong Kong trying to woo tourists with free plane tickets, vouchers
Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Even after it reopened its border with mainland China in January, tourism recovery was sluggish. On Thursday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists from around the world...
The Check-In: New rules for visiting the UK, securing your house while on vacation, and more
Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Most travelers will soon have to fill out an online application to visit the UK As part of efforts to fully digitize its borders by 2025, the United Kingdom is launching the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which is expected to be up and running by the end of 2023. All foreign nationals will have to apply online for an ETA before arriving in the UK, providing "basic personal details, passport data, and some security information," the ETA UK website says. People can apply from their own homes — there's no...
I saved over $1,600 on a family trip to Florida with 3 travel hacks to get cheap airfare, a free hotel room, and a discounted rental car
Insider's writer combined credit card reward points, a timeshare hotel offer, and airfare companion tickets to save big on a trip to Orlando, Florida.
3 people share why they're paying as much as $4 million to live on a cruise ship
Storylines' MV Narrative will set sail in 2025, with residents free to roam its 20 restaurants and bars (and hydroponic garden) between worldwide stops.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
