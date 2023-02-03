Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Most travelers will soon have to fill out an online application to visit the UK As part of efforts to fully digitize its borders by 2025, the United Kingdom is launching the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which is expected to be up and running by the end of 2023. All foreign nationals will have to apply online for an ETA before arriving in the UK, providing "basic personal details, passport data, and some security information," the ETA UK website says. People can apply from their own homes — there's no...

2 DAYS AGO