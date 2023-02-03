ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ hands-on: To boldly go where it went before

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s latest series of flagship phones are here, and while the two cheaper models may not be the most headline-grabbing smartphones of recent years, they may still be an ideal upgrade to your aging Android phone. As is tradition, the S series is made up of three devices in 2023. Rumors suggest that won’t be the case in 2024 as Samsung may be set to drop the Galaxy S24+ from its release schedule, but for 2023 we still have two standard versions of the phone alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

New information points to Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Redmi Note 12T Pro

Last month, a rumour emerged of Xiaomi's plan to reveal a Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, with the company having already introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. For reference, the latter is now available outside China as the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, the device thought to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on the 3C with its model number, 23049RAD8C.
Android Authority

The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
IGN

OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Phone Arena

Dreamy OnePlus 11 price nets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and gaming haptics for $699

The global OnePlus 11 version is finally official and the US model comes as a very pleasant surprise on the pricing and software updates side. The OnePlus 11 is its first flagship with 4 years of Android version updates scheduled and it costs just $799 to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone, or as little as the Samsung Galaxy S23 which, however, is smaller in both display size and resolution, as well as in battery and charging speeds.
The Verge

Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99

Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
notebookcheck.net

Google rolls out February 2023 update with Clear Calling fix for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has started rolling out February 2023 round of updates for recent Pixel smartphones. The company explains in a blog post that it will complete the rollout throughout this week and into week, so it could be a few days before TQ1A.230205 reaches your device. Regardless, the Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 Pro are eligible for this month's update.
notebookcheck.net

Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC

5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
notebookcheck.net

Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature

Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
notebookcheck.net

Next-generation Sony Xperia PRO-I teased by leaker as "a phone unlike anything we've seen before"

The tipster @TheGalox_ has seemingly been teasing the successor to the Sony Xperia PRO-I. As mentioned above, the source uses the thrilling introductory phrase of “a phone unlike anything we’ve seen before” followed by a tentative launch date timeframe of “coming later this year”. There are some expectations that the Xperia PRO-I II (or whatever name Sony gives it) could see the light of day at some point in the third quarter of 2023.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus 11 launches globally with pre-order bonuses in some markets

OnePlus has finally released the OnePlus 11 outside China. The OnePlus 11 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as well as three high-resolution rear-facing cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery and 80 W or 100 W fast charging. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 globally, just over a month...
TrustedReviews

What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system

If you’re new to OnePlus, you might be wondering what OxygenOS is and how it differs from Android 13. We’ve put together this guide to explain everything you need to know about OxygenOS, including what it is and which devices run the software. What is OxygenOS?. OxygenOS is...
notebookcheck.net

Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks

A few days back, CPU-Z screenshots of a Core i5-13490F emerged courtesy of @wxnod showcasing a processor with 10 cores (6 P-cores + 4 E-cores), 16 threads, and a 65 W TDP. The chip had 24 MB of L3 cache and a 4.8 GHz boost frequency. These specs for the Core i5-13490F matched the Core i5-13400F save for the 4 MB more cache and 200 MHz higher boost clock.
notebookcheck.net

Mystery Nvidia graphics card with uncut AD106 GPU fails to impress in leaked benchmarks

A recent leak quite literally shed light on Nvidia's AD106 GPU for laptops, showcasing its tiny die area compared to its last-gen counterparts. Benchmark scores for some graphics cards running the silicon (GeForce RTX 4060 laptop) looked grim, but one can also attribute that to other factors. Its desktop counterpart is slightly better off, as some leaked benchmarks exhibit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy