Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s latest series of flagship phones are here, and while the two cheaper models may not be the most headline-grabbing smartphones of recent years, they may still be an ideal upgrade to your aging Android phone. As is tradition, the S series is made up of three devices in 2023. Rumors suggest that won’t be the case in 2024 as Samsung may be set to drop the Galaxy S24+ from its release schedule, but for 2023 we still have two standard versions of the phone alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

6 DAYS AGO