notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ hands-on: To boldly go where it went before
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s latest series of flagship phones are here, and while the two cheaper models may not be the most headline-grabbing smartphones of recent years, they may still be an ideal upgrade to your aging Android phone. As is tradition, the S series is made up of three devices in 2023. Rumors suggest that won’t be the case in 2024 as Samsung may be set to drop the Galaxy S24+ from its release schedule, but for 2023 we still have two standard versions of the phone alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
New information points to Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Redmi Note 12T Pro
Last month, a rumour emerged of Xiaomi's plan to reveal a Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, with the company having already introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. For reference, the latter is now available outside China as the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, the device thought to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on the 3C with its model number, 23049RAD8C.
Android Authority
The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals in February 2023: stock & price updates
Find today's lowest prices for Samsung's latest flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
IGN
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Phone Arena
Dreamy OnePlus 11 price nets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and gaming haptics for $699
The global OnePlus 11 version is finally official and the US model comes as a very pleasant surprise on the pricing and software updates side. The OnePlus 11 is its first flagship with 4 years of Android version updates scheduled and it costs just $799 to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone, or as little as the Samsung Galaxy S23 which, however, is smaller in both display size and resolution, as well as in battery and charging speeds.
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99
Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
notebookcheck.net
Google rolls out February 2023 update with Clear Calling fix for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google has started rolling out February 2023 round of updates for recent Pixel smartphones. The company explains in a blog post that it will complete the rollout throughout this week and into week, so it could be a few days before TQ1A.230205 reaches your device. Regardless, the Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 Pro are eligible for this month's update.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature
Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
notebookcheck.net
Next-generation Sony Xperia PRO-I teased by leaker as "a phone unlike anything we've seen before"
The tipster @TheGalox_ has seemingly been teasing the successor to the Sony Xperia PRO-I. As mentioned above, the source uses the thrilling introductory phrase of “a phone unlike anything we’ve seen before” followed by a tentative launch date timeframe of “coming later this year”. There are some expectations that the Xperia PRO-I II (or whatever name Sony gives it) could see the light of day at some point in the third quarter of 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V specs and launch info surface in the wild touting fantabulous camera upgrades
While multiple leaks have surfaced about Sony's next-gen flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, most have leaned towards speculation so far. The latest of the lot isn't particularly different, either, with an anonymous source on a GSMArena comment section seemingly offering insight into Sony's hardware and launch plans for the flagship phone.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 launches globally with pre-order bonuses in some markets
OnePlus has finally released the OnePlus 11 outside China. The OnePlus 11 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as well as three high-resolution rear-facing cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery and 80 W or 100 W fast charging. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 globally, just over a month...
TrustedReviews
What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system
If you’re new to OnePlus, you might be wondering what OxygenOS is and how it differs from Android 13. We’ve put together this guide to explain everything you need to know about OxygenOS, including what it is and which devices run the software. What is OxygenOS?. OxygenOS is...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor gets notable discount thanks to coupon code
Dell's most affordable Quantum-Dot OLED gaming monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and has now gone on sale at the company's official online store, where the Alienware AW3423DWF can be ordered for US$990 by using a certain coupon code. OLED gaming monitors are arguably the most beautiful displays for...
notebookcheck.net
Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks
A few days back, CPU-Z screenshots of a Core i5-13490F emerged courtesy of @wxnod showcasing a processor with 10 cores (6 P-cores + 4 E-cores), 16 threads, and a 65 W TDP. The chip had 24 MB of L3 cache and a 4.8 GHz boost frequency. These specs for the Core i5-13490F matched the Core i5-13400F save for the 4 MB more cache and 200 MHz higher boost clock.
notebookcheck.net
Mystery Nvidia graphics card with uncut AD106 GPU fails to impress in leaked benchmarks
A recent leak quite literally shed light on Nvidia's AD106 GPU for laptops, showcasing its tiny die area compared to its last-gen counterparts. Benchmark scores for some graphics cards running the silicon (GeForce RTX 4060 laptop) looked grim, but one can also attribute that to other factors. Its desktop counterpart is slightly better off, as some leaked benchmarks exhibit.
