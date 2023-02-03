ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Kait 8

Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
SIKESTON, MO
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Cape Girardeau

Are you searching for a listing of hotel in the Cape Girardeau metropolis? In this post, you are going to know a details listing of the best hotel that is physically located in the Cape Girardeau metropolis. Also, a directional link from your place, with Contact Number, details directions, approximate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close

MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business

PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
MARSTON, MO
wdml.com

Missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police need your help finding a missing person. Police say 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CARBONDALE, IL
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

