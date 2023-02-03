Read full article on original website
J&J’s Ethicon completes first robot-assisted kidney stone removal with Monarch platform
Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, today announced the first robotic-assisted removal of kidney stones using the Monarch platform. Auris Health, an Ethicon subsidiary, received FDA clearance for Monarch for endourological procedures in May 2022. The University of California, Irvine’s UCI Health used the Monarch platform for urology to complete the first procedure.
Lantheus acquires Cerveau and its imaging agent for Alzheimer’s
Cerveau develops the MK-6240 second-generation F 18-labeled PET imaging agent. It targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease. Bedford, Massachusetts–based Lantheus intends to pay an upfront payment and potential development and commercial milestone payments. It also expects to pay double-digit royalty payments for research revenue and commercial sales. Lantheus...
Dexcom to announce U.S. G7 launch in Super Bowl commercial with Nick Jonas
Dexcom (Nasdaq:DXCM) today unveiled its upcoming Super Bowl commercial that announces the U.S. launch of its next-generation Dexcom G7 CGM. The ad, set to run during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, features musician, actor and philanthropist Nick Jonas. Jonas lives with type 1 diabetes and uses Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).
Candela launches radiofrequency microneedle system
Candela announced today that it launched its new Profound Matrix system for radiofrequency-delivered skin treatments. Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Candela designed the Profound Matrix system to correct, maintain and restore skin. The multi-application system utilizes the Sublime, Sublative RF and new Matrix Pro applicators. Sublime and Sublative RF deliver bipolar radiofrequency (RF)...
Align Technology enters $250M accelerated stock repurchase agreement
Tempe, Arizona-based Align agreed to repurchase $250 million of its common stock. It falls under its $1 billion stock repurchase agreement announced in May 2021. The company’s most recent buyback took place in October 2022 through a $200 million repurchase with Goldman Sachs. In this agreement, two of the...
Surmodics is laying off roughly 60 workers
Surmodics (Nasdaq: SRDX) announced a restructuring that includes cutting 13% of the workforce at the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based IVD tech developer. In its most recent annual report, Surmodics listed a headcount of 447, which means the layoff could involve nearly 60 workers. The cost-reduction plan will save roughly $10 million to $11 million in cash for the remainder of the company’s fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, 2023, according to the company.
3M faces more hurdles over earplug lawsuits strategy
Lawyers representing present and former U.S. military members want a U.S. bankruptcy judge to dismiss 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies’ Chapter 11 filing. The tort claimants committee filed a motion to dismiss in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Southern Indiana on Feb. 3. They’ve long claimed that having Aearo file for bankruptcy was a strategy to deny the present and former servicemembers the relief they seek from hearing loss caused by allegedly defective earplugs. 3M potentially faces billions of dollars in losses from the more than 230,000 lawsuits.
Glooko picks up security certification for diabetes patient management platform
Glooko announced today that it received ISO 27001 certification for its data management and remote patient monitoring platforms. Palo Alto, California-based Glooko develops remote patient monitoring and chronic care management products. These include data management technologies for insulin delivery devices. ISO 27001, an international compliance framework, serves as the international...
