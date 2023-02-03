Read full article on original website
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 7
* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
NHL
Robinson recalls being gifted Blackhawks jersey by his hockey idol Hull
The sleeves don't reach his wrists and the body is snug across the chest, too short in length. But Larry Robinson cherishes this decades-old Chicago Blackhawks jersey, a mid-1990s gift from Bobby Hull, his first hockey idol. Robinson thought about the jersey last week when news broke that Hull had...
NHL
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota
Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top 5 Career Goals/Goal Performances
Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Late Afternoon Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils have two days of practice ahead of hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. It's a rare late afternoon practice for the Devils today. After their lackluster performance against the Canucks - despite leaving the ice with the two points - there's plenty of work to be done with some big games ahead.
NHL
Marino on Precipice of Return | FEATURE
The Devils enjoyed an eight-day hiatus in action thanks to the NHL All-Star break and the team's bye week. While most players on the team were getting away - going home or seeking out warmer weather destinations - defenseman John Marino spent his break in New Jersey. Marino used the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-15-5) at Islanders (26-22-5) | 4:30 p.m.
Fresh off a break, Kraken may have some new looks as they look to continue winning ways. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. January was a successful month for the Kraken who earned an 11-3-1 record against a challenging schedule. But, after a well-deserved eight-day break thanks to the NHL bye week and All-Star celebrations, there's no more time to take off. Going into Monday's games, Seattle sits atop the Pacific division but only three points separate the top four teams in the division. Add in that historically, teams need some time to regain their game legs after extended time off the ice, and Tuesday's start will be an important one. The Kraken will be facing a team in the second game of a back-to-back, but the Islanders will have the advantage of that "shake off the rust" game already being behind them. It will also be the home debut for the newest Islander player, Bo Horvat who joins New York after a trade from Vancouver in the midst of a career-high 3.18 point per game pace heading into action Monday night.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, McTavish combine offense with toughness
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and toughness (listed alphabetically). Matty Beniers,...
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Sharks in town to wrap up the back-to-back
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton - Nick Paul...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Florida on Monday. The Panthers came out of the All-Star Break on the wrong side of the playoff cut line, needing to pass three teams ahead of them in the Conference in order to reach the second Wildcard spot. In other words, they are desperate for points. They played like it in this game against the Lightning. They were the hungrier club and deserved the victory.
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
Rangers players cheer on Knicks at The Garden
The New York Rangers go to The Garden for more than just hockey. Four members of the Rangers made their way to Madison Square Garden Saturday night to see the New York Knicks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rangers forwards Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko, with defensemen Braden...
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 2-1
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Flyers were heavily outshot and outchanced in the first period. A power play...
NHL
Kane noncommittal about Blackhawks future ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane said he's still undecided on what he wants to do before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3, but admits he's thought about the possibility of playing with a team other than the Chicago Blackhawks. When asked which team would be...
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
NHL
Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend
Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
