Related
SFGate
Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
MedMen, California's 'Apple Store of weed,' is on the verge of collapse
"I think there was significant disagreement as to whether or not MedMen was worth what MedMen said it was worth."
Calif. Dem publicly embarrasses GOP over wrong 'coastal elites' tweet
The official GOP Twitter account made a post mocking "coastal elites." It backfired spectacularly.
SFGate
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
SFGate
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
SFGate
Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73, which would require companies that install panels at residences to be certified by the state Public Service Commission and make certain basic disclosures to consumers.
SFGate
Kentucky lawmakers delve into classroom teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee on Tuesday discussed potential ways to attract and retain more educators as lawmakers delved into the state's teacher shortage, a long-developing problem that officials say will take time to overcome. On the General's Assembly's first day back after a monthlong break,...
