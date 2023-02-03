ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
SFGate

Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
SFGate

Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73, which would require companies that install panels at residences to be certified by the state Public Service Commission and make certain basic disclosures to consumers.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Kentucky lawmakers delve into classroom teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee on Tuesday discussed potential ways to attract and retain more educators as lawmakers delved into the state's teacher shortage, a long-developing problem that officials say will take time to overcome. On the General's Assembly's first day back after a monthlong break,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy