EDISON, N.J. - Competing in its first week of the 2023 season, the VMI lacrosse team swept the first MAAC weekly honors of the season as Luke Rusterucci, Luke McDonald and Jack Rogers were recognized for their accomplishments during VMI's 14-11 win over Detroit Mercy last Saturday at Drill Field No. 2.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO