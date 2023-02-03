ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist

By David Hutton
ophthalmologytimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

A 117-year Old Man From Texas Was Released From Jail This Morning After Outliving a 99-year Sentence

A 117-year old man from Texas was liberated from prison this morning after outliving a 99-year sentence, becoming the first prisoner to do so in the history of the United States. Grandson of one the most famous horse thief in American history, Henry William Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being part … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
TEXAS STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme

An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
lawstreetmedia.com

Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy