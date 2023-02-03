Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist

Read full article on original website
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
CNBC
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
Military.com
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Lawyer behind Erin Brockovich case charged with pocketing $18 million from clients, embezzling at least $3 million from Indonesia plane crash victims
Tom Girardi's law firm was charged with pocketing $3 million from victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia to pay his legal firm's bills.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
"We believe justice has been served," a Chicago prosecutor said today (Jan 30).
Russian arrested in Miami on charges of illegally transmitting millions in cryptocurrency
A Russian operator of a China-based cryptocurrency exchange with links to South Florida and other parts of the world appeared in federal court in Miami Wednesday on charges of running an unlicensed money transmitting business that is suspected of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug trafficking and other criminal proceeds, federal authorities said.
A 117-year Old Man From Texas Was Released From Jail This Morning After Outliving a 99-year Sentence
A 117-year old man from Texas was liberated from prison this morning after outliving a 99-year sentence, becoming the first prisoner to do so in the history of the United States. Grandson of one the most famous horse thief in American history, Henry William Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being part … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme
An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
lawstreetmedia.com
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
Federal agents arrest slew of suspects in Florida nursing school diploma scam
Feds crack down on South Florida nursing schools they say were selling bogus degrees.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Actress, Hairdresser Charged With Stealing Millions From Malibu Doctor in Caregiver Fraud Scheme
An actress and a hairdresser befriended an affluent Malibu doctor, who suffered from mental illnesses, moved into his home, and pretended to be his caregivers as they stole millions of dollars from him, according to a federal indictment unsealed this week. Anthony David Flores, 46, of Fresno, and his co-defendant,...
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Army Times
Former Army warrant officer sentenced in $3.7 million government fraud
A federal judge sentenced a former Army warrant officer previously stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia to nearly two years in prison for running a “prolific fraud scheme” that “raked in millions of dollars” from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Chief Warrant Officer 2...
