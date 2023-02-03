ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnbjtv.com

Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Here is a transcript of Bill Lee's 2023 'State of the State' address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth "State of the State" address Monday evening. Before the address, House Democratic Leader and Memphis representative Karen Camper delivered a prebuttal in which she called the death of Tyre Nichols a "brutal and senseless murder" that needs to be addressed.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Bevy of bills would revise Tennessee third grade reading and retention law

Lawmakers have filed at least 18 proposals to try to address concerns about a new Tennessee reading law that could force tens of thousands of third-graders to attend summer school this year to avoid being held back.Several bills would gut the retention provision altogether, while others would keep the law mostly intact but extend related state-funded summer and after-school programs beyond this year.Some measures would give authority back to local school...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
KNOXVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Detroit

Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states.   They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
DETROIT, MI
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, said this week that no removals will […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy