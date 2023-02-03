(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states. They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO