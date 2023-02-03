Read full article on original website
‘Send Me.’: TN lawmaker explains why phrase should become a state motto
The new motto would "more fully capture who we are as Tennesseans," according to one of the bill's sponsors.
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
Here is a transcript of Bill Lee's 2023 'State of the State' address
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth "State of the State" address Monday evening. Before the address, House Democratic Leader and Memphis representative Karen Camper delivered a prebuttal in which she called the death of Tyre Nichols a "brutal and senseless murder" that needs to be addressed.
Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Sales Tax on Food
Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for eliminating the state sales tax on food to be replaced by an increase in tobacco taxes. The proposal would end the 4% sales tax on food for human consumption and increase the tax on cigarettes from 3 cents per cigarette to 8.35 cents each.
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
From NewsChannel 9: Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug...
Tennessee bill would allow those legally carrying guns to bring them on college campuses
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A newly proposed Tennessee bill would allow people to bring guns on college campuses, as long as they're legally allowed to carry. The new bill would change state code that prohibits people from carrying guns in public parks or on school campuses. We spoke with Tennessee...
Bevy of bills would revise Tennessee third grade reading and retention law
Lawmakers have filed at least 18 proposals to try to address concerns about a new Tennessee reading law that could force tens of thousands of third-graders to attend summer school this year to avoid being held back.Several bills would gut the retention provision altogether, while others would keep the law mostly intact but extend related state-funded summer and after-school programs beyond this year.Some measures would give authority back to local school...
East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
Gov. Bill Lee to deliver his 5th 'State of the State' Monday following re-election
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his fifth "State of the State" address Monday evening months after winning a second term in November. In a statement last month, Lee's office announced the address will be delivered to the General Assembly at 6 p.m. Monday. “Tennessee is...
Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states. They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, said this week that no removals will […]
