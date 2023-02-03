Read full article on original website
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
WNDU
Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend. Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously...
WTHI
Indiana "throwing star" bill passes Senate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate recently passed Senate Bill 77. This bill would legalize throwing starrs under certain conditions. Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana. State Senator Linda Rogers introduced the bill. This bill would make it legal for recreational use.
