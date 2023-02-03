ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend. Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indiana "throwing star" bill passes Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate recently passed Senate Bill 77. This bill would legalize throwing starrs under certain conditions. Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana. State Senator Linda Rogers introduced the bill. This bill would make it legal for recreational use.
