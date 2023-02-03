Read full article on original website
Related
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
U.S. official acknowledges Japan, Netherlands deal to curb chipmaking exports to China
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - An American official on Tuesday made the most direct comments by a U.S. authority to date acknowledging the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China.
104.1 WIKY
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
104.1 WIKY
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
104.1 WIKY
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says
LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
104.1 WIKY
China hopes Japan can stop ‘right-wing forces’ from provoking disputes in East China Sea- foreign minister
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa by phone on Thursday that Beijing hopes Japan can stop “right-wing forces” from provoking disputes over contested islands in the East China Sea, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. Disputed East...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has "zero impact" on its operations in the Asian country.
BBC
Tech War: Biden moves to halt US exports to Huawei, reports say
The US government has stopped approving licences for American firms to export most items to Chinese technology giant Huawei, according to reports. It comes as the Biden administration continues to tighten its rules on exports of US technology to China. Washington has previously accused Huawei of being a threat to...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
104.1 WIKY
Russian state bank VTB blames 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s VTB bank’s losses last year were due entirely to sanctions, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday, a rare acknowledgement that the West’s punishment of Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have crippled parts of Russia’s financial sector. The West blocked several major...
Chinese spy balloon raises alarm bells over China buying up US land
A Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. has raised alarm bells among experts and lawmakers over China's ongoing efforts to buy land across the U.S.
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity
ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
msn.com
'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
The EU shows its weaknesses again amid another looming migration crisis
The 2015 European migration crisis still impacts the European Union today. More than 1.3 million displaced people sought asylum in the EU, the most since the Second World War. The EU’s institutions and its antiquated laws for migration, specifically the Dublin Regulation, proved inadequate for the task. Unfortunately, the EU did not learn the lessons from 2015, and is once again sleepwalking towards another crisis as migrants increasingly cross its borders. This will likely become a worsening situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The EU’s weak response to the 2015 migration crisis stemmed from the...
Comments / 0