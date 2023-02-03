ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ

(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says

LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Tech War: Biden moves to halt US exports to Huawei, reports say

The US government has stopped approving licences for American firms to export most items to Chinese technology giant Huawei, according to reports. It comes as the Biden administration continues to tighten its rules on exports of US technology to China. Washington has previously accused Huawei of being a threat to...
Russian state bank VTB blames 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s VTB bank’s losses last year were due entirely to sanctions, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday, a rare acknowledgement that the West’s punishment of Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have crippled parts of Russia’s financial sector. The West blocked several major...
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity

ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit

BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
The EU shows its weaknesses again amid another looming migration crisis

The 2015 European migration crisis still impacts the European Union today. More than 1.3 million displaced people sought asylum in the EU, the most since the Second World War. The EU’s institutions and its antiquated laws for migration, specifically the Dublin Regulation, proved inadequate for the task. Unfortunately, the EU did not learn the lessons from 2015, and is once again sleepwalking towards another crisis as migrants increasingly cross its borders. This will likely become a worsening situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The EU’s weak response to the 2015 migration crisis stemmed from the...

