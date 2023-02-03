ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WSVN-TV

Ferrari left hanging in elevator shaft

(CNN) – A Ferrari was left dangling in an elevator shaft after a car elevator at a dealership malfunctioned Tuesday. Fire and rescue units had to cut power to the facility due to a fuel leak. After that was resolved, crews worked with a towing company to pull the...
Carscoops

Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race

One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
MotorTrend Magazine

Is California Banning Chrome Bumpers and Wheels on Custom Cars?

When the news broke this week that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) could potentially ban hexavalent chromium, a chemical in the chrome-plating process, social media and beyond went to Defcon 2, screaming of "Restoration is dead! Custom cars are dead!" Here's why HOT ROD isn't panicking. What Is Hexavalent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE

