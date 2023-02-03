Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Ferrari left hanging in elevator shaft
(CNN) – A Ferrari was left dangling in an elevator shaft after a car elevator at a dealership malfunctioned Tuesday. Fire and rescue units had to cut power to the facility due to a fuel leak. After that was resolved, crews worked with a towing company to pull the...
Woman is filmed 'asleep' at the wheel of her Tesla for 15 minutes on California highway
Female motorist has been caught on camera asleep at the wheel of her Tesla vehicle on a California freeway. Tesla's autopilot system can assist drivers but does not make the vehicle automonous.
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is California Banning Chrome Bumpers and Wheels on Custom Cars?
When the news broke this week that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) could potentially ban hexavalent chromium, a chemical in the chrome-plating process, social media and beyond went to Defcon 2, screaming of "Restoration is dead! Custom cars are dead!" Here's why HOT ROD isn't panicking. What Is Hexavalent...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Pink diamond ring worth $35 million pulled from Christie's auction was at center of psychic scheme
A rare pink diamond ring worth millions was pulled from Christie's NY auction after it was discovered it was part of an elaborate $90 million jewelry heist involving a Florida psychic
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
Comments / 14