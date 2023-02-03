ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR

WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesotans Can Protect Themselves From Tab Theft With This Quick & Easy Hack

I came home from work the other day and noticed something looked off when I glanced at the rear of my vehicle. Lo and behold, my Minnesota Tab had been peeled away to just a stub. The front Tab was left untouched. I don't know if this person came to my home and tried to remove the tab, or if it was while I was at work, or out shopping, but it was pretty upsetting.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota

Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
KDHL AM 920

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Driver Permit Question”

Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to your grandson on obtaining his permit. My son also just received his permit. It is an exciting time that comes along with responsibility for all.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy