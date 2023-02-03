Read full article on original website
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Pine-Sol Cleaning Product Recall
A popular brand of household cleaning solution is involved in a recall effort. A large variety of Pine-Sol products is being recalled due to the potential that they are contaminated with bacteria. The Pine-Sol products were sold nationwide at major retails stores - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scope of...
20 Haunted Dolls For Sale In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Make sure you read this while the sun is still shining because chances are, you may have a nightmare or two by the time you are done! If you're brave, you may appreciate this no matter the time of day. You're welcome. Have you ever looked on things like Facebook...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Minnesotans Can Protect Themselves From Tab Theft With This Quick & Easy Hack
I came home from work the other day and noticed something looked off when I glanced at the rear of my vehicle. Lo and behold, my Minnesota Tab had been peeled away to just a stub. The front Tab was left untouched. I don't know if this person came to my home and tried to remove the tab, or if it was while I was at work, or out shopping, but it was pretty upsetting.
Create A Beautiful And Unique Valentines Date With This Minnesota Business
Valentine’s Day is only one week away guys! And don’t worry if you don’t have plans yet, I got you!. A local Twin Cities Business provides pop-up shops for you to create floral arrangements!. Sip ‘N Bloom, created right here in Minneapolis, lets you explore your creative...
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
Have You Tried One of the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota?
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Spring river flooding risk this year is higher than average
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Now a week into February and we've finally seen the sun a few times and have had a reasonably quiet few days. But it certainly hasn't been a quiet season so far. Since we started November, the snow (and even rain in some cases) just hasn't...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Driver Permit Question”
Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to your grandson on obtaining his permit. My son also just received his permit. It is an exciting time that comes along with responsibility for all.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
