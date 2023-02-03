Read full article on original website
Survey: Montanans support grizzly bears, some form of hunting season
New research diving into the human factors impacting wildlife conservation found that grizzly bear management is less polarized than researchers originally thought. The study, conducted by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, found the majority of Montanans surveyed supported grizzly bears’ right to exist — and also some sort of hunting season to manage their population.
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
A student from Capital High School testifies in opposition to Senate Bill 235 on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields.
Montana losing sugar beet factory, 300 jobs
A longstanding Montana sugar beet factory will close at the end of this year’s production resulting in 300 lost jobs. The American Crystal Sugar Co. announced Feb. 6 it was shuttering its Sidney Sugars operations at the end of the current growing and processing “campaign.”. The company said...
Montana history in photos
Take a walk through time with these photos of Montana's history. Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident. A Sentinel High School teacher is facing life-altering injuries after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Reserve Street on foot.
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew...
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
Montana Republicans show support for medical conscience bill
State lawmakers in the House of Representatives gave broad approval Monday to a bill that would allow medical providers, health care facilities and insurers to deny services based on “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles,” signaling the bill’s likely advancement to the Senate this week. House...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Montana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Washington gas pump prices rise for fifth straight week
(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the fifth week in a row, but only ever so slightly. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.13 statewide on Monday, up from $4.12 the...
Stroke survivors can find help with new program
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana recently launched a new program, “Montana Stroke Survivor Connections”, with the goal of creating community and fostering compassion and connection for stroke survivors across the state. The program was born out of an expressed need for more support for stroke survivors as...
