Beyoncé Adds More North American Dates to Renaissance World Tour
The day after she announced her extensive Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has already doubled up some of her North American dates due to high demand.
Secondary shows have been added for Toronto, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Washington, DC; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; and her hometown of Houston, Texas.
“Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers,” explained a press release from Live Nation. “Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”
In support of her highly acclaimed album, Renaissance, Beyoncé’s globetrotting trek will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. She will tour Europe and the United Kingdom through the early summer and, by July, return to the States. The tour will come to a close on September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
See a full list of dates, below. Added shows are in bold.
2023 Renaissance World Tour:
MAY
10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena
14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium
17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield
23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light
26 – Paris, France, Stade De France
29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
JUNE
02 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06 – Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium
08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium
11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome
15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
09 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
23 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
30 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium
AUGUST
01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
06 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
12 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
03 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
24 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome
