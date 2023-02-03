ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Beyoncé Adds More North American Dates to Renaissance World Tour

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
The day after she announced her extensive Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has already doubled up some of her North American dates due to high demand.

Secondary shows have been added for Toronto, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Washington, DC; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; and her hometown of Houston, Texas.

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers,” explained a press release from Live Nation. “Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

In support of her highly acclaimed album, Renaissance, Beyoncé’s globetrotting trek will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. She will tour Europe and the United Kingdom through the early summer and, by July, return to the States. The tour will come to a close on September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

See a full list of dates, below. Added shows are in bold.

2023 Renaissance World Tour:

MAY

10 – Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium

17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield

23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light

26 – Paris, France, Stade De France

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

02 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06 – Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium

08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium

11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion

24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park

27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy

JULY

08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

09 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium

20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

23 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

30 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

AUGUST

01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

06 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

12 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

03 – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

24 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

