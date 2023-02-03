ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Eric Clapton

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJnVC_0kbZiBi400

Guitar hero Eric Clapton has an untouchable talent when it comes to six strings, an ability that has earned him distinctions like icon, legend, and, guitar god. Throughout his 60-year career, he has shined in multiple rock outfits, like Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek & the Dominos, and has continued to eclipse those successes with an even brighter solo career.

[RELATED: Behind the Romantic Meaning of “Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton]

Clapton’s impressive skills were recently featured on Ozzy Osbourne’s now-Grammy-nominated album, Patient Number 9, but the guitarist has been behind so many more great works. Here are 10 legendary albums that feature Eric Clapton.

1. The Beatles’ White Album

George Harrison invited Clapton to play lead guitar on his classic tune, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which appeared on the Beatles’ famed White Album.

During the Beatles’ shelf-life, the guitar legend guested on a number of their other works, including their Magical Mystery Tour album. He also continued to perform on the members’ individual albums once the Fab Four were no more.

Clapton can be heard lending his skills to George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Shaved Fish from John Lennon’s project, The Plastic Ono Band, as well as Ringo’s Rotogravure by Ringo Starr.

2. Lady Soul – Aretha Franklin

Clapton is credited as a guitarist on Aretha Franklin’s album, Lady Soul. He can be heard serving up soulful licks on the track “Good to Me as I Am to You.”

3. Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills’ eponymous debut solo album features Clapton’s guitar chops on the tune, “Go Back Home.”

The guitarist also lent his playing to Stills’ creatively named second solo release, Stephen Stills 2.

4. Desire – Bob Dylan

Clapton contributed guitar to Bob Dylan’s iconic Desire album, specifically on the Spanish-tinged lullaby, “Romance In Durango.”

5. The Sun, Moon & Herbs – Dr. John

Clapton’s slide guitar skills were put on full display in the Dr. John album, The Sun, Moon & Herbs. Another rock great, Mick Jagger, was also featured on the project.

6. Christine McVie – Christine McVie

Clapton plays lead guitar on the song “The Challenge” from Christine McVie’s self-titled sophomore solo release.

7. An Anthology – Duane Allman

Clapton and Duane Allman were sporadic collaborators with the latter contributing extensively to Derek & the Dominos’ famed album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

On Allman’s posthumous compilation album, a joint effort between the two legendary instrumentalists, titled “Mean Old World,” appears.

8. The Red Shoes – Kate Bush

The virtuoso provides his stringed skills to Kate Bush’s album The Red Shoes. He can be heard on the track “And So Is Love” alongside Gary Brooker of Procol Harum.

9. One of the Boys – Roger Daltrey

The Who’s Roger Daltrey recruited the stylings of Clapton for his third solo album. Paul McCartney and Mick Ronson were among the other contributors.

10. Face Value – Phil Collins

On Phil Collins’ debut solo studio album, Face Value, Clapton’s guitar skills are showcased on the tracks “The Roof Is Leaking” and “If Leaving Me Is Easy”

Clapton also guests on Collins’ fourth solo release, …But Seriously.

Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images

Comments / 3

Related
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Rodney Crowell Wrote for Other Artists

Moving to Nashville in 1972 from Houston, Texas, where he was born on August 7, 1950, Rodney Crowell landed a job as a songwriter and was eventually penning songs for Jerry Reed, Guy Clark, Emmylou Harris, and a number of other artists. By the mid-’70s Crowell joined Harris’ Hot Band as a guitarist and formed the trio The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill and Tony Brown before venturing into his own solo career with the 1978 debut, Ain’t Living Long Like This.
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
MALIBU, CA
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy