Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Strokes To Headline 2023 Fuji Rock Festival

By Alex Hopper
 4 days ago
The Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and The Strokes are set to headline the 2023 Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. The fest is slated to take place on July 28-30 in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture.

Elsewhere on the line-up are sets from Lewis Capaldi, Louis Cole, Anderson.Paak’s NxWorries, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Cory Wong, Denzel Curry, Slowdive, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yo Lo Tengo, Black Midi, Alexander23, Balming Tiger, and Dermot Kennedy. Find the full lineup below.

Fuji Rock is the latest in a long line of festivals set to be headlined by Foo Fighters this year, following their time-off in light of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death. The band currently has eight festival stops on their plate, including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, Germany’s Rock Am Ring, and Rock Im Park. The band played a series of tribute concerts for Hawkins in London and L.A. late last year.

Lizzo is also slated to headline the Governor’s Ball alongside Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA. Lizzo was last heard on her 2022 album, Special, which is Grammy nominated. The break-out single from the record, “About Damn Time” has also received three nominations.

In addition to their headlining slot at Fuji Rock, The Strokes are set to open for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their sprawling 2023 world tour. Other support acts include Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess.

The first round of tickets for the fest are on sale now through Viagogo and will continue until March 2. Campsite tickets are also available, as well as Moon Caravan tickets for accommodations. Find all ticket information on Fuji Rock’s website, HERE.

Last year’s Fuji Rock fest featured the likes of Halsey, Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Tom Misch, Bonobo, Mura Masa, SYD, Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, Dinosaur Jr., Superorganism, Black Pumas and more.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

