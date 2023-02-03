The Votes Are In and ‘Da Plow’ Is Ready To Hit Chicago’s Streets Along With Other Winners in Snowplow Naming Contest

Read full article on original website
WTTW News Mayoral Forum - Full Show
The candidates for Chicago mayor take on critical issues facing the city in our WTTW News forum. And we're live from the community as residents pose questions to the candidates.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago’s South Side
The architecture of Chicago is world class. But often overlooked are the remarkable buildings and luscious green spaces of the city’s South Side. Take a trip with architecture photographer and writer Lee Bey as he explores these masterpieces of design and engineering hidden in plain sight.
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Feb. 4, 2023 - Full Show
The controversy over an Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. Architecture writer Lee Bey gives us a South Side tour in his new documentary. And a woman hits a home run for the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary
Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space
Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
‘The Factotum,’ Groundbreaking Opera Set in a Chicago Barbershop, Receives Its World Premiere
Talk about setting records. All you need do is say the words “The Factotum,” the name of the groundbreaking world premiere opera produced by Lyric Opera that debuted Friday evening at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. Conceived and scored by Will Liverman (the young operatic baritone),...
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station
A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
Negative Ads Fly in Chicago Mayoral Race as Candidates Seek to Define Opponents
The race for mayor is heating up and the attack ads are beginning to fly but in a nine-candidate field, how do you stand out from the crowd?. “Math, message and money are what campaigns are ultimately about, particularly in a primary field,” says Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer at both Northwestern University’s School of Law and School of Communication.
5 Things To Do This Weekend: Beer Festival, Small Print Show
Find inspiration in stories about architecture, fashion and design at the Architecture & Design Film Festival, which returns to Chicago for the first time in more than six years. Catch international films on innovation and sustainability at the Chicago Architecture Center. Details: Times vary through Sunday at the Chicago Architecture...
Chicago Producer Terry Hunter Brings House Music to Global Audience
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, and Chicago music producer Terry Hunter is nominated for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”. Hunter spoke with arts correspondent Angel Idowu about house music, the genre he used to remix the song. “How do...
Feb. 3, 2023 - Full Show
Did the mayor retaliate against a private citizen for voicing an opinion at City Council? Why CPD solves far fewer crimes involving Black men. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Marquette Park. And a profile of a Grammy-nominated Chicago producer.
‘Rooftop Pastor’ Corey Brooks Gets $8M Donation for Woodlawn Community Center
The Rev. Corey Brooks brought attention to his Woodlawn community and his cause when he camped out on a Chicago rooftop for almost a year to raise funds for a new community center. Now, with an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation announced Wednesday — and a total of...
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Back on Track With Ald. Taylor’s Support
A 15-year effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood finally got the green light from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) dropped her opposition to a measure long sought by the railroad. With Taylor’s reluctant...
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
What to Watch on WTTW for Black History Month
Discover the stories of Black History Month on WTTW this February, with programming that examines both local and national perspectives on the arts, music, history, and more. This month brings engaging premieres, including a four-hour series on the history and impact of hip-hop and a local documentary on the architecture of the South Side.
