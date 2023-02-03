Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses American Electric Power Co. AEP, Xcel Energy XEL, Consolidated Edison ED and PPL Corp. PPL. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2049374/4-stocks-to-watch-from-the-prospering-electric-power-industry. The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks have been transitioning toward clean sources of fuel and focusing on...
Transocean (RIG) Wins 910-Day Drilling Deal Set to Start in Q3
Transocean RIG announced recently that one of its ultra-deepwater drillships, the "Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2", has been awarded a 910-day contract by a national oil company in Brazil for offshore drilling operations. The drillship will be used to support the company's work offshore Brazil. According to Transocean, the contract has an...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Zacks.com featured highlights Deere, Rockwell Automation, Cboe Global Markets and Alaska Air Group
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deere & Co. DE, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK. 4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Guaranteed Returns in 2023. After a highly disappointing 2022,...
State Street Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.30MM shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). This represents 6.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.24MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
What's Next For GM After A Solid Q4?
General Motors (NYSE:GM) published a better-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, driven by continued strong demand, particularly in North America, and signs that supply chain conditions were improving after over a year of shortfalls. Over the quarter, revenue rose 28% year-over-year to $43.11 billion, while adjusted earnings stood at $2.12 per share, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. Volumes in North America jumped by about 43% versus Q4 2021, to 729,000 units, although sales in international markets contracted. GM has also made meaningful progress in the commercial fleet business, driven by its capacity expansions in crew cabs and heavy-duty pickups. For the quarter, GM saw its adjusted operating profit margins rise by about 30 basis points to 8.8%, driven by stronger volumes and favorable pricing, although this was partly offset by higher costs and a greater mix of cars (which typically have lower margins).
Philip Morris (PM) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Know?
Philip Morris International Inc. PM is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7,442 million, suggesting a drop of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year
The Nasdaq bear market took its toll on many consumer stocks, particularly ones tied to the tech industry. Numerous growth stocks lost more than three-fourths of their value, and a few fell by more than 90% from their high. But, as with all bear markets, the exchanges eventually right themselves...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?
Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.18 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.68, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
How GE HealthCare Technologies Is Shaping Up for 2023
One of the big investing themes for 2023 is the potential for companies to expand margins as cost inflation eases due to higher interest rates and a slowly improving supply chain. But there are two types of companies in this environment. The first type is companies whose top lines are pressured by the same forces set to slow inflation, and the second type is those with growth prospects that will hold up in a slowdown. I think GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a strong candidate to be in the latter camp, and that's what investors should be looking for in 2023.
