General Motors (NYSE:GM) published a better-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, driven by continued strong demand, particularly in North America, and signs that supply chain conditions were improving after over a year of shortfalls. Over the quarter, revenue rose 28% year-over-year to $43.11 billion, while adjusted earnings stood at $2.12 per share, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. Volumes in North America jumped by about 43% versus Q4 2021, to 729,000 units, although sales in international markets contracted. GM has also made meaningful progress in the commercial fleet business, driven by its capacity expansions in crew cabs and heavy-duty pickups. For the quarter, GM saw its adjusted operating profit margins rise by about 30 basis points to 8.8%, driven by stronger volumes and favorable pricing, although this was partly offset by higher costs and a greater mix of cars (which typically have lower margins).

18 HOURS AGO