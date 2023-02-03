Read full article on original website
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Partnership helps rebuild Omaha, interest in trades. Updated: 4 hours ago. Omaha students get some hands-on experience building homes. Questions...
Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
Missing Lincoln inmate back in custody
Omaha students get some hands-on experience building homes. Questions of tax liens & private investors after Nebraska man loses home. Questions remain after a Nebraska man loses his home due to an unpaid tax debt. OPD tracks stolen car to Mills County, arrest suspect. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man...
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies. Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site...
Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field
A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings. Partnership helps rebuild...
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
Beatrice officials discuss allowing UTVs, ATVs on city streets
BEATRICE – A Beatrice City Councilman wants the city to allow the use of all-terrain or utility vehicles on city streets. Tim Fralin says he’s gotten a lot of feedback from citizens who support that. Police Chief John Hickman says UTVs or ATVs are not allowed to travel...
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
