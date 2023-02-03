Read full article on original website
First Church Built in Pine Island is for Sale for Under $200,000
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Create A Beautiful And Unique Valentines Date With This Minnesota Business
Valentine’s Day is only one week away guys! And don’t worry if you don’t have plans yet, I got you!. A local Twin Cities Business provides pop-up shops for you to create floral arrangements!. Sip ‘N Bloom, created right here in Minneapolis, lets you explore your creative...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
Minnesota PD Develops Community Partnership to End Thefts
John Sherwin, Faribualt Police Chief, announced last month his department received some catalytic converter marking kits from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau. On the KDHL AM Minnesota program he encouraged Faribault residents to stop by the lobby of the police department and pick up a free kit. Chief...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion
East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
Take the 2023 Minnesota Super Bowl Snack Bracket Challenge
Sure, next weekend we'll be watching Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, and we'll probably be laughing at some great commercials too -- but when it comes right down to it, isn't it all about the snacks & food?. Is there anything more that we think about and plan more than...
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Owatonna Big Nine Girls Hockey Champions
The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Northfield Raiders 4-2 today (February 4, 2023) in Northfield. The win earned the Huskies the Big Nine Conference girls hockey title. The first period ended 1-1 with the Huskies striking first on a power play goal by Abby Vetsch (7), senior, assists to Samantha Bogen (24), junior and Ava Stanchina (24), senior, 59 seconds into the game.
Guilty Plea From Woman Who Shot Minneapolis Police Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Woodbury woman today entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder for nearly killing a Minneapolis Police forensic scientist. 25-year-old Colleen Larson entered into a plea agreement and admitted to the first-degree...
10 Pro Tax Tips to Help You Get Your Maximum Refund This Year
The 2022 tax season is here and there are many factors at play when it comes to making sure you get the maximum tax refund possible. There are tax law changes, special credits, unusual deductions, and many more things to consider before filing your 2022 taxes this year. If you're looking for tax help, H&R Block in Faribault, Owatonna, and Lakeville has the following tax tips available for you.
