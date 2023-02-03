Read full article on original website
Memphis Police, Desperate To Fill Ranks, Lowered Hiring Standards
Beyond the beating, kicking, cursing and pepper spraying, the video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest at the hands of young Memphis police officers is as notable for what’s missing — any experienced supervisors showing up to stop them. That points to a dangerous confluence of trends that Memphis’ police chief acknowledged have dogged the department as the city became one of the nation’s murder hotspots: a chronic shortage of officers, especially supervisors, increasing numbers of police quitting and a struggle to bring in qualified recruits, the Associated Press reports. Former Memphis police recruiters told of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots that drove the department to increase incentives and lower its standards. “They would allow just pretty much anybody to be a police officer because they just want these numbers,” said Alvin Davis, a former lieutenant in charge of recruiting before he retired last year out of frustration. “They’re not ready for it.”
Nichols Death Confirms Black Memphis Residents' Fear Of Police
In one way, the death of Tyre Nichols brings vindication to members of the Black community in Memphis who live in constant fear of the police. The fatal beating of Nichols, 29, by five police officers tells the story many residents know by heart: that any encounter, including traffic stops, can be deadly if you’re Black, the Associated Press reports. Examples abound of Black residents, primarily young men, targeted by police. Some are in official reports. Anyone you talk to has a story. Even casual discussions in a coffee shop produce multiple examples. A homeowner who called the police because a young man who had been shot was on his front porch. The responding officers ignored the gunshot victim and entered the caller’s home. The caller was slammed to the ground and a chemical agent used on him. The officers then lied about the circumstances, but there was video.
DOJ To Investigate Memphis Police Department After Nichols Death
The U.S. Justice Department will participate in a review of the Memphis Police Department after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man fatally beaten by officers last month, according to city officials. The review was disclosed in a bulletin by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. He said the Justice Department as well as the International Association of Chiefs of Police would take part in an "independent, external review" requested by the city to assess the Memphis Police Department's special units and use-of-force policies, Reuters reports. Memphis police on Friday fired a sixth officer involved in the death of Nichols. Five other officers, all Black, were previously fired and charged with second-degree murder. The sixth officer is white.
600 Killed By Police in 6 Years In Violence After Traffic Stops
Like a number of recent high-profile cases of police brutality, the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers began with a simple traffic stop. Nichols is one of hundreds of people, such as Patrick Lyoya, Daunte Wright, Jayland Walker, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland and Walter Scott, who were killed after being stopped by police for traffic violations.
Public Surveillance Cameras Are Increasing; Are They Effective?
Surveillance cameras like the one that captured Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols have proliferated in the U.S. even as researchers, civil-liberties advocates and law-enforcement officials debate whether they are effective. Footage from a pole-mounted surveillance camera provided a clearer view than the officers’ body-worn cameras of the Jan. 7 encounter, when Nichols was punched, kicked and struck with batons. He died three days later. Most studies have shown that public surveillance systems in the U.S. don’t have much impact on violent crime but can reduce property crimes such as thefts and break-ins, said Daniel Lawrence of the CNA Corporation’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation, the Wall Street Journal reports.
