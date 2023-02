Madonna Eldora (Hill) Wachter passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1928, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Lee and Lucinda (Jones) Hill. She attended public school in Prairie du Chien, graduating in 1946. She married Donald M. Wachter on September 6,...

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO