600 Killed By Police in 6 Years In Violence After Traffic Stops

Like a number of recent high-profile cases of police brutality, the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers began with a simple traffic stop. Nichols is one of hundreds of people, such as Patrick Lyoya, Daunte Wright, Jayland Walker, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland and Walter Scott, who were killed after being stopped by police for traffic violations.
Public Surveillance Cameras Are Increasing; Are They Effective?

Surveillance cameras like the one that captured Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols have proliferated in the U.S. even as researchers, civil-liberties advocates and law-enforcement officials debate whether they are effective. Footage from a pole-mounted surveillance camera provided a clearer view than the officers’ body-worn cameras of the Jan. 7 encounter, when Nichols was punched, kicked and struck with batons. He died three days later. Most studies have shown that public surveillance systems in the U.S. don’t have much impact on violent crime but can reduce property crimes such as thefts and break-ins, said Daniel Lawrence of the CNA Corporation’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation, the Wall Street Journal reports.
