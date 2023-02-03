Singles or friends are invited to make a mug in the Massillon Museum’s Un-Valentine’s Clay Workshop on Thursday, February 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is now open and space is limited—visit MassMu.org/Tickets or call 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 per person ($20 per MassMu member), includes all supplies.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO