William P. Blair III passed away on February 2, 2023. Born and raised in Canton, Bill attended The Ohio State University, and received the degrees of Bachelor of Arts in History and Government, Master of Arts in Public Administration and Juris Doctor from the College of Law. Bill was dedicated to his hometown and to his state, and served with distinction as Executive Counsel to the Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Canton City Prosecutor, private practice attorney since 1977 and as one of the greatest arts and culture advocates our state has ever seen.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO