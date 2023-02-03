ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

MassMu Offers Un-Valentine’s Clay Workshop | Massillon Museum

Singles or friends are invited to make a mug in the Massillon Museum’s Un-Valentine’s Clay Workshop on Thursday, February 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is now open and space is limited—visit MassMu.org/Tickets or call 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 per person ($20 per MassMu member), includes all supplies.
William P. Blair Obituary | from Canton Repository

William P. Blair III passed away on February 2, 2023. Born and raised in Canton, Bill attended The Ohio State University, and received the degrees of Bachelor of Arts in History and Government, Master of Arts in Public Administration and Juris Doctor from the College of Law. Bill was dedicated to his hometown and to his state, and served with distinction as Executive Counsel to the Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Canton City Prosecutor, private practice attorney since 1977 and as one of the greatest arts and culture advocates our state has ever seen.
