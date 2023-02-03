ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mawot Mag out for season with torn ACL

Rutgers is down a player for the rest of the year as junior forward Mawot Mag will not return this season because of a torn ACL injury suffered on Saturday against Michigan State. The injury was suffered in the first half of that game on a non-contact plan. Mag did not return as he watched the second half in street clothes with a brace on his knee.
