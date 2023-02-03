2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll released

The 2023 college baseball season will begin Feb. 17.

The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.

The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Michigan State and San Diego.

Tennessee will play Arizona on opening day Feb. 17. The contest will take place at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. EST and will be televised by MLB Network.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released ahead of the 2023 campaign and is listed below.

1

LSU

764 points

2

3

Stanford

4

Texas A&M

610 points

5

Florida

570 points

6

Arkansas

569 points

7

Ole Miss

8

Oklahoma State

9

Vanderbilt

10

Wake Forest

497 points