Tennessee State

2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll released

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
The 2023 college baseball season will begin Feb. 17.

The 2023 season will conclude with the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series will take place June 16-26.

The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Michigan State and San Diego.

Tennessee will play Arizona on opening day Feb. 17. The contest will take place at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. EST and will be televised by MLB Network.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released ahead of the 2023 campaign and is listed below.

1

LSU

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

764 points

2

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

3

Stanford

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

4

Texas A&M

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

610 points

5

Florida

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

570 points

6

Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

569 points

7

Ole Miss

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

8

Oklahoma State

BRYAN TERRY/USA TODAY NETWORK

9

Vanderbilt

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

10

Wake Forest

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

497 points

