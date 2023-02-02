ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Spun

New Team Has Emerged In Kyrie Irving Trade Sweepstakes

On Friday, Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar point guard wants a deal to get done before next week's Thursday, Feb. 9 deadline, so teams will have to get to work on trade negotiations right away. So far, three teams have reportedly emerged as interested ...
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Reported Threat

Kyrie Irving requested a trade Friday, giving the Brooklyn Nets little time to move the pending free agent before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. He may have played his final game with the team even if they don't comply. On Saturday night, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the point guard is ready to sit ...
