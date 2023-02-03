Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
Magic Trade For Hawks PG Trae Young 'Makes Sense', Says NBA Executive
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9 assists in 47 games this season.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Mavs Trade For Kyrie Irving; Raptors' O.G Anunoby Next?
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Now what happens with another hot trade target, Toronto Raptors forward O.G Anunoby?
Yardbarker
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Comments / 0